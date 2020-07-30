It's almost the weekend when you'll have time to get out and get active, but if you're like us, you've spent the better part of your at-home workdays sitting on a chair for more than 6, 8 or 10 hours, tightening your hip muscles, and creating pain points by putting too much pressure on your butt. That weakens your strongest motor muscles and negatively impacts your posture and flexibility. Now, it's time to undo all that damage with this tough 5-minute workout that will strengthen and tone your derriere, which right now feels about as fit as a pillow.

The Beet has enlisted fitness guru, Caroline Deisler, a longtime vegan, who knows how to make workouts fun and enjoyable while still being tough and getting the job done–fast! She performs her 5-minute butt workout with an optional resistance band exclusively for The Beet. This video goes by fast, so you won't even have time to think of an excuse to get out of completing the moves. No stopping to tie your shoelace or put your hair out of your face. Watch the video and follow along with the exercises that she describes. Caroline provides the music and the names of each move, so all you have to do is press play.

Once the five minutes are up, you will feel refreshed and a slight burn in your glutes, reminding you of the work you just accomplished. If you want to train your other muscle groups today, try Caroline's videos that you can do anywhere, like her total HIIT workout to Burn Fat Faster, Best 5-Minute Ab Moves, Best 5-Minute Butt Moves, and Best 5 Minute Lean Legs Exercises.

In this video, each specific movement targets your glutes, hamstrings, hips, and lower abs. Building strong glutes, hamstrings, and hips are extremely important for your overall health, posture, and physical activity. From the moment you wake up and get out of bed, you are using your lower body to support every movement from thereon. When all three muscle groups are strong, you take the pressure and pain off of your shoulders, neck, and back because they will do less work to support your upper body. Problems with posture and backaches usually stem from the alignment of your hips and lower abs because your back will take over the function of the hips if they're not strong enough. Relying on one muscle too much will overwork and can be very dangerous for your body.

With any physical activity like walking, running, swimming, biking, practicing a sport, and more, your glutes support every gravity-defying lifting motion. To prevent knee injuries you want to make sure your butt is strong and that your hamstrings, hips, and lower abs help to support your pelvic motion, balance, and stance.

Here are your best five-minute moves:

The 1st move: Jumping Squats. Stand on your mat and if you choose to wear a resistance band, put it around your thighs, closer to your knees. Bend down in a squat position, making sure your heels stay on the floor and your toes don't lift off the mat. Once you're in a low squat, use your legs (hamstrings) to jump upwards and repeat this movement for a total of one minute.

The 2nd move: Squat Push-Outs. With the optional resistance band still around your lower thighs, bend down in a squat position and hold. In this position, you will push your legs outwards to the side. This movement is extremely healthy for your hip flexors and flexibility. Perform this move for a total of one minute and you will feel the satisfying burn, reminding you of the hard work and health benefits this movement has on your body.

The 3rd move: Sumo Squat with a Pulse. With the optional resistance band around your lower thighs from the previous movement, move the band upwards a little bit so it's in the middle of your thigh. Then, move your legs outwards past your shoulders so you are in a sumo squat position. From there, squat down and pulse for 2 seconds before standing up. Never fully extend your legs when you rise, always be in an athletic low stance.

The 4th move: Sumo Squat with a Pulse Hold. In the same position as above the only different movement is a hold. So instead of rising after one sumo squat, hold the position for one minute. You will active your glute muscles and feel the healthy burn.

The 5th move: Back Kicks with Pulse. In a standing position on the floor, move your optional resistance band higher on your legs so it's closer to your pelvis. From there start by kicking one leg backward, hold, and pulse up and down for thirty seconds. After the time is up, perform the same movement on your other leg for thirty seconds so you will perform this movement for a total of one minute.