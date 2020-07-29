Growing up, school lunches were incomplete without one or two tubes of Yoplait's Go-Gurt in your lunchbox. Luckily, us vegans don't have to fondly reminisce or miss out on the classic squeezable yogurt any longer because dairy-free Go-Gurt is hitting stores in the popular flavor, strawberry!

The coconut-based Go-Gurt is launching this August, and it's completely dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free. You will find it at major grocery stores in a pack of eight for 3.99. The dairy-free option is fortified with calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12, and boasts the same health benefits of the dairy version.

Dairy-free yogurt grew 31% and became one of the fastest-growing plant-based categories in 2019, next to vegan creamers and eggs. Yoplait, which is owned by General Mills, currently doesn't have many dairy-free options available in the US but it has been expanding as of recent. The popular brand came out with a French-Style diary-free yogurt, Oui, earlier this year, which was a first for Yoplait. Oui launched in four different flavors: Vanilla, strawberry, mango and raspberry and will soon be available in coffee.

Replacing real yogurt with dairy-free is a great way to start cutting back on dairy. A dairy-free diet has been linked to reducing inflammation and heart disease as well as increasing energy levels. There's no better way to get healthier than with Yoplait's nostalgic classic Go-Gurt!

