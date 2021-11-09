Whole Foods just announced that it will unveil an all-new vegan breakfast sandwich featuring ingredients from some of the top plant-based companies. The exclusive sandwich will be a collaborative effort between Greenleaf Foods and Eat Just. The Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich will feature JUST Egg Folded topped with Field Roast Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Patty and Chao Creamery Original Cheese Slice and be available exclusively at Whole Foods this month.

The three-company-collab is designed to be a restaurant-quality product, and provide a plant-based alternative for anyone who loves a classic morning sandwich. Following the initial Whole Foods exclusive launch, the breakfast sandwich will expand its national distribution to other retailers in 2022.

We are pleased to expand our valued relationship with an innovator like Eat Just, as we continue our focus and brand momentum on Field Roast portfolio innovation,” President of Greenleaf Foods Dan Curtin said. “This collaboration with two plant-based industry leaders joining forces will provide a better breakfast solution for the consumer seeking high-quality and delicious plant-based options for their mornings.”

OnePoll recently released a survey – commissioned by Eat Just – that found that nearly 80 percent of consumers were open to trying a plant-based meal one day a week. The poll also concluded that most respondents said that they would try eating plant-based for breakfast over other meals of the day. The poll signifies a leaning demand for plant-based breakfast that Eat Just and Greenleaf intend to capitalize on.

Alongside the interest in plant-based breakfast, the plant-based egg market is experiencing significant growth. Several companies have joined Eat Just’s innovative vegan egg replacer. A report from Expert Market Research found that the plant-based egg market is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2026. Launched in 2019, JUST Egg expansion has coincided with the rise of the egg alternative market. The new collaboration with Field Roast will help expand its distribution and accessibility.

“Since its inception, Field Roast has built equity leveraging bold flavor profiles to create mouth-watering plant-based food. This collaboration adds an innovative new co-branded product to their already impressive portfolio,” Co-Founder and CEO of Eat Just Josh Tetrick said. “Our combined expertise in the breakfast space has produced a superior breakfast offering that delivers on both flavor and convenience.”

Over the last year, Field Roast has developed several new products and expanded its distribution to more than 5,500 retailers across North America. The brand also worked to enhance its Chao Creamery products, featuring multiple new flavors and styles of dairy-free cheese products. Some new Field Roast products include the Signature Stadium Dog and Plant-Based Nugget alongside an extensive selection of burgers, roasts, appetizers, and more.

Whole Foods’ relationship with Greenleaf Foods is long-standing, providing consumers with a hefty selection of plant-based foods and alternatives. The grocery chain announced last month that it would start stocking its shelves with Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni and Chao Creamery Original Shred – making plant-based pizza all the more accessible to customers. The exclusive coconut milk-based shreds and pea-protein pepperoni solidified the Whole Foods and Greenleaf Foods’ partnership.

Another Greenleaf subsidiary, Lightlife, also recently announced an exclusive product reveal at Whole Foods. The plant-based brand unveiled its new vegan grilled chicken – designed to taste and tear just like conventional chicken – at the Whole Foods hot bar, cold bar, and prepared food sections. Whole Foods’ partnership with Greenleaf and its subsidiary brands aims to increase the accessibility of plant-based foods across all market categories, distributing cheap and delicious options at stores nationwide.

“Whole Foods is known for its high-quality, nutritious, and convenient meal options, and we are excited to partner & launch this innovation to satisfy their customers,” Chief Research, Development, and Food Technology Officer of Greenleaf Foods, SPC Jitendra Sagili said. “This unique, versatile design is the result of collaboration with Whole Foods Market’s culinary team that has a taste, color, and pull-apart texture that delivers on chicken experience.”