What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Hearty Vegan Vegetable Pot Pie
Pot pies are a delicious, hearty meal to have, especially during the winter season because they're top-notch comfort food! Usually, the filling in this popular dish would contain either chicken or beef. But we want a version that is just as delicious as the traditional version, without the animal products.
When looking up pot pies, you’ll find that there are two versions: One has more of your standard looking pie crust and the other is topped with flaky buttery biscuits. Both sound delicious, but for this recipe, we decided to opt for the latter. You can think of this dish as two recipes in one because you're also getting a delicious, dairy-free biscuit recipe. However, if you have a pie crust recipe that you enjoy you are more than welcome to sub that instead of the biscuits. Many grocery store's frozen pie crusts use palm oil instead of butter and are completely vegan-friendly. Either way, you will end up with some delicious Vegan Veggie Pot Pies.
Vegan Vegetable Pot Pie
Prep Time: 20 Min
Cook Time: 40 Min
Total Time: 1 Hour
Servings: 4 Large Ramekins
Ingredients
For the Filling
- 2 Tbsp Oil
- 1 Medium Onion, diced
- 3 Cloves Garlic, minced
- ½ Cup Carrots, chopped
- ⅓ Cup Celery, chopped
- ⅓ Cup Frozen Green Peas
- ½ Tsp Paprika
- ½ Tsp Dried Oregano
- ½ Tsp Dried Parsley
- ½ Tsp Black Pepper
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ¼ Cup Flour
- 2 Cups Vegetable Broth
- ¼ Cup Non-Dairy Milk
- 1 Cup Navy Beans, or beans of your choice
For the Biscuit
- 2 Cups All-Purpose Flour
- 1 Tbsp Baking Powder
- ½ Tsp Baking Soda
- ¼ Tsp Salt
- ½ Cup Vegan Butter, cubed and chilled
- ½ Cup - 1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 425F and heat up your oil in a large pan over medium heat. Once hot, add your onions and garlic and saute for 3-5 minutes or until your onions start to slightly brown. Add your carrots, celery, and green peas and saute for an additional 2-3 minutes.
- Add your paprika, oregano, parsley, pepper and salt, and mix in with the veggies for 1 minute. Add your flour and mix it around until all your veggies are coated in flour. Pour in your veggie broth a little bit at a time while mixing it in.
- Once veggie broth is all mixed in, add your non-dairy milk and stir it in until combined. Bring to a simmer and simmer for 10 minutes to thicken. Once it’s thickened up, stir in your beans until evenly mixed and heated through. Transfer your filling into 4 ramekins or an 8x8 baking dish. Set aside while you make the biscuits.
- To make the biscuits, add your flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a large bowl and whisk it until combined. Add your chilled vegan butter and using either a fork, pastry, cutter or your hands, cut your butter into the flour until you get a sand-like texture. Be sure not to overwork so your butter doesn’t start to melt.
- Create a little well in the middle of your dry mixture and pour in just a bit of your non-dairy milk at a time while mixing it in with either your hands or a spatula. Once you see your dough is starting to come together to form a shaggy dough. You may not need to use all of your non-dairy milk.
- Transfer your dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently form it into one dough. Once you get your dough, roll it out until it’s about ½ inch to 1 inch thick and using either a cookie cutter or mason jar lid, cut your biscuits out. You only need 4 discs so you can save the scraps for another time or make some extra biscuits.
- Place your biscuits on top of your filling, and lightly brush some melted vegan butter on top. Place your ramekins on top of a baking tray and bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until it starts to bubble and your biscuits are golden brown. Remove from the oven and let it cool for 5-10 minutes before digging in. Enjoy!