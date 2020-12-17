Pot pies are a delicious, hearty meal to have, especially during the winter season because they're top-notch comfort food! Usually, the filling in this popular dish would contain either chicken or beef. But we want a version that is just as delicious as the traditional version, without the animal products.

When looking up pot pies, you’ll find that there are two versions: One has more of your standard looking pie crust and the other is topped with flaky buttery biscuits. Both sound delicious, but for this recipe, we decided to opt for the latter. You can think of this dish as two recipes in one because you're also getting a delicious, dairy-free biscuit recipe. However, if you have a pie crust recipe that you enjoy you are more than welcome to sub that instead of the biscuits. Many grocery store's frozen pie crusts use palm oil instead of butter and are completely vegan-friendly. Either way, you will end up with some delicious Vegan Veggie Pot Pies.

Vegan Vegetable Pot Pie

Prep Time: 20 Min

Cook Time: 40 Min

Total Time: 1 Hour

Servings: 4 Large Ramekins

Ingredients For the Filling 2 Tbsp Oil

1 Medium Onion, diced

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

½ Cup Carrots, chopped

⅓ Cup Celery, chopped

⅓ Cup Frozen Green Peas

½ Tsp Paprika

½ Tsp Dried Oregano

½ Tsp Dried Parsley

½ Tsp Black Pepper

½ Tsp Salt

¼ Cup Flour

2 Cups Vegetable Broth

¼ Cup Non-Dairy Milk

1 Cup Navy Beans, or beans of your choice For the Biscuit 2 Cups All-Purpose Flour

1 Tbsp Baking Powder

½ Tsp Baking Soda

¼ Tsp Salt

½ Cup Vegan Butter, cubed and chilled

½ Cup - 1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk