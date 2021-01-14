What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie
This week, we're putting a twist on the delicious traditional dish of shepherd’s pie, as well as making it totally vegan. Typically, shepherd’s pie requires a classic mashed potato on top of ground meat, but we’re taking things in a different direction and will be using sweet potatoes and meatless veggie grounds to make this a nutritious vegan version of the classic, but just as hearty and delicious.
Why sweet potatoes? Sweet potatoes have many great health benefits and are highly nutritious: They are a good source of fiber, high in vitamins and minerals, promote gut health, and keep you full. Paired with veggie grounds and you’ve got yourself a high protein, nutrient-rich meal, that's completely vegan. This recipe is a great one to feed and satisfy your entire family.
Prep Time: 20 Min
Cook Time: 40 Min
Total Time: 1 Hour
Vegan Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
For the Filling● 2 Tbsp Oil
● ½ Large Onion or 1 Medium onion, diced
● 3 Cloves Garlic, minced
● 1 Cup Carrots, diced
● 12 oz Veggie Grounds, such as Yves, Beyond Meat, etc.
● 1 ½ Cups Veggie Broth
● 1 Tbsp Soy Sauce
● 1 Tbsp Tomato Paste
● 1 Tsp Smoked Paprika
● ½ Tsp Salt
● ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
● ¼ Tsp Dried Rosemary
● ½ Cup Frozen Peas
For the Mashed Sweet Potato
● 2.5 Lbs Cubed Sweet Potato, about 4.5 Cups
● ¼ Cup Vegan Butter
● ½ Cup Non-Dairy Milk
● Salt and Pepper to Taste
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 400F and heat up your oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, saute your onions and garlic for 5 minutes or until onions start to slightly brown.
- Add your carrots and veggie grounds, and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Add your veggie broth, soy sauce, and tomato paste. Stir it in until well combined. Let it simmer for 15 minutes. If you find your mixture getting dry, stir in 1 tbsp of water or veggie broth at a time. You want your filling mixture to moist.
- Add in your smoked paprika, salt, black pepper, and dried rosemary. Stir it in until combined and then add in your frozen peas. Stir it in and cook for 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
- To make the sweet potato mash, bring a large pot of water to a boil and add in your cubed sweet potatoes. Boil for 8-10 minutes or until sweet potato cubes are fork-tender. Be sure not to over boil it.
- Drain your sweet potatoes and transfer back into the pot. Add in your vegan butter and non-dairy milk. Mash it all together until combined. If you want a smooth mash, you can use a hand blender and blend it until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Transfer your filling to an 8x8 baking dish or if you cooked your filling in an oven safe skillet, you can leave it in there. Spoon in your sweet potato mash over your filling and spread it out evenly. It doesn’t need to be completely smooth, the grooves will add some nice texture!
- Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Remove from the pan and let it cool for 8-10 minutes before cutting into it. Garnish with some fresh herbs, nutritional yeast, and enjoy!