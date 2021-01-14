This week, we're putting a twist on the delicious traditional dish of shepherd’s pie, as well as making it totally vegan. Typically, shepherd’s pie requires a classic mashed potato on top of ground meat, but we’re taking things in a different direction and will be using sweet potatoes and meatless veggie grounds to make this a nutritious vegan version of the classic, but just as hearty and delicious.

Why sweet potatoes? Sweet potatoes have many great health benefits and are highly nutritious: They are a good source of fiber, high in vitamins and minerals, promote gut health, and keep you full. Paired with veggie grounds and you’ve got yourself a high protein, nutrient-rich meal, that's completely vegan. This recipe is a great one to feed and satisfy your entire family.

Prep Time: 20 Min

Cook Time: 40 Min

Total Time: 1 Hour