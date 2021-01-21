What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Swedish Meatballs

Years ago, after sampling Swedish meatballs for the first time at IKEA, I was instantly hooked on this delicious dish. Fast forward five years and now that I'm vegan, I've found a way to keep the incredible taste of the traditional recipe, while making it totally meat-free!

What makes Swedish meatballs so delicious is the gravy that accompanies the dish. Thankfully, this gravy has only a few ingredients and is super easy to make. The vegan meatballs themselves are made with chickpeas with sauteed onions, garlic, and mushrooms pack it with some flavor. If you aren’t a fan of chickpeas you can always substitute with lentils, black beans, or whatever legume you like.

Prep Time: 20 Min

Cook Time: 40 Min

Total Time: 1 Hour