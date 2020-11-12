What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip
Now that the holidays are quickly approaching, you're probably searching for a plant-based appetizer that is a crowd-pleaser for vegans and non-vegans alike. Look no further than this dairy-free spinach artichoke dip, which your guests will not be able to stop eating. The best part is that this recipe is a lot healthier than its non-vegan counterpart, meaning you can enjoy this without the guilt!
Traditionally, spinach artichoke dip is made with sour cream and cream cheese. If we wanted, we could have just substituted these ingredients for vegan sour cream and vegan cream cheese. But we wanted to make a version of this dip using whole food ingredients that everyone has access to. So instead of sour cream or cream cheese, we’re using a healthier vegan cream substitute… raw cashews! Soak your raw cashews in hot water for 10-15 minutes, and when you blend it you get a great creamy texture. Find the full written recipe down below and enjoy!
Prep Time: 15 Min
Cook Time: 30 Min
Total Time: 45 Min
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip
Serves 4-6 People
Ingredients
- 2 Cups Raw Cashews, soaked in boiling water
- 1 ¾ Cup Veggie Broth, or non-dairy milk
- 1 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast
- 1 Tsp Garlic Powder
- 1 Tbsp Dijon Mustard
- ¼ Tsp Paprika
- ½ Tsp Salt
- 2 Tbsp Tapioca Starch, or cornstarch
- 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 Small Onion, diced
- 3 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 14 oz Can Artichoke Hearts, quartered
- 6 oz Spinach
Instructions
- Soak your cashews in boiling water for 10-15 minutes to soften them. Drain your cashews and add them to a high-speed blender along with your veggie broth, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, dijon mustard, paprika, salt, and tapioca starch. Blend until smooth. Set aside.
- Preheat your oven to 350F. In a skillet, heat up your olive oil over medium heat. Add your onions and garlic to the pan and cook for 3-5 minutes until onions are soft and translucent.
- Add your artichoke hearts and cook it for an additional 1 minute. Add your spinach to the pan. It may seem like a lot but it will wilt down quite a bit. Cook until spinach is wilted down.
- Pour your cashew cream mixture into the pan and mix it in until evenly combined. Continue to cook until your cream starts to slightly thicken. If you are using an oven-safe skillet, bake it in the oven for 20 minutes. If you aren’t using an oven-safe skillet, pour your mixture into an oven-safe baking dish and bake for 20 minutes.
- If you want a brown and toasty top, when it’s finished baking, turn your broiler on for 1-2 minutes. Serve with pita chips or toasted baguettes and enjoy!