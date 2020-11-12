What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

Now that the holidays are quickly approaching, you're probably searching for a plant-based appetizer that is a crowd-pleaser for vegans and non-vegans alike. Look no further than this dairy-free spinach artichoke dip, which your guests will not be able to stop eating. The best part is that this recipe is a lot healthier than its non-vegan counterpart, meaning you can enjoy this without the guilt!

Traditionally, spinach artichoke dip is made with sour cream and cream cheese. If we wanted, we could have just substituted these ingredients for vegan sour cream and vegan cream cheese. But we wanted to make a version of this dip using whole food ingredients that everyone has access to. So instead of sour cream or cream cheese, we’re using a healthier vegan cream substitute… raw cashews! Soak your raw cashews in hot water for 10-15 minutes, and when you blend it you get a great creamy texture. Find the full written recipe down below and enjoy!

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 30 Min

Total Time: 45 Min