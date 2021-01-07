What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Lasagna Soup
This recipe is perfect for those times you want to eat lasagna but don’t want to have to go through the hassle of making a full tray of the pasta dish. Now that the days are chilly, a bowl of hot, hearty soup can go a long way to warm yourself up. This recipe is amazing because you get the best of both worlds: The deliciousness of lasagna and the comfort of steaming soup.
What I really like about this recipe is everything is done in the same pot, so it’s easy to cook and easy to clean up. The protein in this recipe calls for chickpeas, but you can use whatever you like: Crumbled tofu or crumbled tempeh would also work great, but if you want to get more of that lasagna feel, you can always sub in plant-based ground “beef”. Either way, this recipe will turn out great!
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 20 Min
Total Time: 30 Min
Servings: 4-6 People
Vegan Lasagna Soup
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 medium Onion, diced
- 3 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 28 Oz Canned Chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 Tsp Dried Oregano
- 1 Tsp Dried Parsley
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ½ Tsp Smoked Paprika
- ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
- 1 Tbsp Tomato Paste
- 28 Oz Canned Crushed Tomatoes
- 4 cups Veggie Broth
- 8-10 Lasagna Sheets
- ½ - 1 Cup Vegan Cream, or your choice of non-dairy milk
- ½ Cup Vegan Parmesan
Instructions
- 1. In a large pot, heat up your olive oil over medium heat. Add your onions and garlic and saute until onions start to slightly brown. Add your chickpeas and cook for 5 minutes. This will help get rid of the tin taste you often get in canned beans.
- 2. Stir in your oregano, parsley, salt, smoked paprika, and black pepper. Cook for 1 minute until herbs and spices are evenly mixed in. Add your tomato paste and stir it in until evenly mixed.
- 3. Add your crushed tomatoes and veggie broth, stir it in until it’s combined. Bring to a boil. Carefully break your lasagna sheets into rough pieces and add them into the pot. Cook your lasagna sheets for 7-9 minutes or until al dente. Follow the directions on the lasagna sheet package if needed.
- 4. Once cooked, stir in your vegan cream and vegan parmesan until combined and vegan parmesan is melted. Serve right away and garnish with extra vegan parmesan and freshly chopped parsley. Enjoy!