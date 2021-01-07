What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Lasagna Soup

This recipe is perfect for those times you want to eat lasagna but don’t want to have to go through the hassle of making a full tray of the pasta dish. Now that the days are chilly, a bowl of hot, hearty soup can go a long way to warm yourself up. This recipe is amazing because you get the best of both worlds: The deliciousness of lasagna and the comfort of steaming soup.

What I really like about this recipe is everything is done in the same pot, so it’s easy to cook and easy to clean up. The protein in this recipe calls for chickpeas, but you can use whatever you like: Crumbled tofu or crumbled tempeh would also work great, but if you want to get more of that lasagna feel, you can always sub in plant-based ground “beef”. Either way, this recipe will turn out great!

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 30 Min

Servings: 4-6 People