For all dessert lovers, we've got a refreshing summer treat for you to try: A Vegan Key Lime Pie recipe made with Califia Farms Original Oatmilk to bring a rich creaminess to this sweet, tart dessert. This is a surprisingly easy recipe to make and although it may take some time to get the final product, we promise you it’s worth the wait.

To make this Key Lime Pie vegan, instead of using condensed milk like the non-vegan version, we’ll be using the combination of Califia Farms Oatmilk, canned coconut milk, and corn starch. With these three ingredients, you can make an amazing creamy custard, and by adding some lime juice and zest you can make the perfect dairy-free Vegan Key Lime Pie filling.

Vegan Key Lime Pie

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cooking Time: 30 Min

Passive Time: 4 Hours

Total Time: 4 Hours, 45 Min

Servings: 8-10 Slices

Ingredients

For the Crust

2 Cups Vegan Graham Crackers, fine crumbs

¼ Cup Vegan Butter, melted

For the Filling

1 Cup Califia Farms Oatmilk

¼ Cup Canned Coconut Milk

Zest from 4 Limes

Juice from 4 Limes

3 Tbsp Sugar

⅓ Cup Corn Starch

1 Tsp Matcha Powder (optional), for color

For the Toppings

Vegan Whipped Cream

Lime Zest

Instructions