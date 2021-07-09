What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Key Lime Pie
For all dessert lovers, we've got a refreshing summer treat for you to try: A Vegan Key Lime Pie recipe made with Califia Farms Original Oatmilk to bring a rich creaminess to this sweet, tart dessert. This is a surprisingly easy recipe to make and although it may take some time to get the final product, we promise you it’s worth the wait.
To make this Key Lime Pie vegan, instead of using condensed milk like the non-vegan version, we’ll be using the combination of Califia Farms Oatmilk, canned coconut milk, and corn starch. With these three ingredients, you can make an amazing creamy custard, and by adding some lime juice and zest you can make the perfect dairy-free Vegan Key Lime Pie filling.
Vegan Key Lime Pie
Prep Time: 15 Min
Cooking Time: 30 Min
Passive Time: 4 Hours
Total Time: 4 Hours, 45 Min
Servings: 8-10 Slices
Ingredients
For the Crust
- 2 Cups Vegan Graham Crackers, fine crumbs
- ¼ Cup Vegan Butter, melted
For the Filling
- 1 Cup Califia Farms Oatmilk
- ¼ Cup Canned Coconut Milk
- Zest from 4 Limes
- Juice from 4 Limes
- 3 Tbsp Sugar
- ⅓ Cup Corn Starch
- 1 Tsp Matcha Powder (optional), for color
For the Toppings
- Vegan Whipped Cream
- Lime Zest
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350F and line an 8-inch springform cake tin with parchment paper or use an 8-inch pie pan.
- Make the crust by adding your graham crackers to a blender or food processor and blend until it’s a fine crumb. Add your graham cracker crumbs to a bowl and pour your melted vegan butter in. Using a fork, mix the butter in with the graham crackers until evenly mixed. You should be able to pinch the mixture without it falling apart.
- Evenly spread your crust mixture into your springform cake tin or pie pan. Using the back of a spoon to press the mixture down. If you are using a cake tin, be sure to spread the crust along the sides as well. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Once finished baking, remove it from the oven and let it cool.
- While the crust is cooling down, make your filling by adding each filling ingredient into a saucepan. Give it a whisk to combine everything and heat it over medium heat while continuing to whisk. After 3-5 minutes, your mixture will start to thicken up. Once it reaches a custard-like consistency, remove it from the heat.
- Transfer your filling into your graham cracker crust and spread it out evenly. Chill in the fridge for 4 hours or overnight. Top it off with some vegan whipped cream and lime zest.
- Cut yourself a slice and enjoy!