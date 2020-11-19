What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Jalapeño Poppers
The holiday season is fast-approaching, and even though you are probably not having a big get-together this year, this appetizer is the perfect treat for your small family celebration. These jalapeño poppers are easy to make and use whole food ingredients that you can find at your local grocery store. This recipe makes about 10-12 Vegan Jalapeño Poppers, but if you are making these for a party you may want to double up on the ingredients because they are that good!
What I love about these Jalapeño Poppers is that the filing is made out of whole food plant-based ingredients, so you’ll know exactly what is going into your food. Even though we aren’t using a cream cheese like a traditional Jalapeño Popper, the filling in this recipe is just as rich, creamy, and satisfying.
Prep Time: 20 Min
Cook Time: 25 Min
Total Time: 45 Min
Vegan Jalapeno Poppers
Makes 10-12 Poppers
Ingredients
- 1 Cup Raw Cashews, soaked in hot water
- 10 - 12 Jalapenos
- 2 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- ½ Cup Soy Milk
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ½ Tsp Onion Powder
- ½ Tsp Garlic Powder
- ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
- 1 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast
- ¼ - ½ Cup Panko Bread Crumbs
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 375F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Soak your cashews in a bowl of hot water while your prep your Jalapeno’s.
- Cut your Jalapeno’s in half and using a spoon, scoop out the seeds into a bowl to leave less of a mess. Transfer your halved and deseeded jalapenos to a bowl and add your extra virgin olive oil. Toss your jalapenos in the oil until fully coated. Transfer your jalapenos onto your baking tray, skin facing downwards, and set aside as you make the filling.
- Drain your soaked cashews and add it to a blender along with your soy milk, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, and nutritional yeast. Blend it until smooth, scraping the sides down as needed.
- Spoon your filling into your jalapenos and spread it out evenly using the back of a spoon. Sprinkle over your bread crumbs and bake in the oven for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let it cool down for 5-10 minutes before digging in!