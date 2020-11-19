The holiday season is fast-approaching, and even though you are probably not having a big get-together this year, this appetizer is the perfect treat for your small family celebration. These jalapeño poppers are easy to make and use whole food ingredients that you can find at your local grocery store. This recipe makes about 10-12 Vegan Jalapeño Poppers, but if you are making these for a party you may want to double up on the ingredients because they are that good!

What I love about these Jalapeño Poppers is that the filing is made out of whole food plant-based ingredients, so you’ll know exactly what is going into your food. Even though we aren’t using a cream cheese like a traditional Jalapeño Popper, the filling in this recipe is just as rich, creamy, and satisfying.

Prep Time: 20 Min

Cook Time: 25 Min

Total Time: 45 Min

Vegan Jalapeno Poppers

Makes 10-12 Poppers

Ingredients 1 Cup Raw Cashews, soaked in hot water

10 - 12 Jalapenos

2 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ Cup Soy Milk

½ Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Onion Powder

½ Tsp Garlic Powder

¼ Tsp Black Pepper

1 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast

¼ - ½ Cup Panko Bread Crumbs