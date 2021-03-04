Here's the best way to make a delicious dairy-free, gluten-free Vegan Jalapeño Grilled Cheese Sandwich, with easy tips on how to achieve that super-gooey melted cheese inside. This sandwich recipe features Earth Balance butter, Miyoko's Creamery Cheese, Tofutti Better Than Cream Cheese, Hatch's Jalapeños, and Food for Life's Gluten-Free Sprouted Bread, but you can substitute your favorite brands and still have a great tasting vegan grilled-cheese to serve up. Your lunch sandwich gets a spicy kick when you add the jalapeños, while the cream cheese makes it extra melty and gooey.

The key to making a vegan grilled cheese is by grilling your sandwich on very low heat. Vegan cheese tends to take a longer time to melt than its dairy counterpart, so by grilling your sandwich on low you can ensure you will be melting your cheese without burning the bread. A great tip you can use to help speed up the cheese melting process is by adding a tiny splash of water to your pan and cover your pan with a lid. This will trap the heat inside, leaving you with melted gooey vegan grilled cheese.

Prep Time: 5 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 25 min

Servings: 1 Sandwich