What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Jalapeño Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Here's the best way to make a delicious dairy-free, gluten-free Vegan Jalapeño Grilled Cheese Sandwich, with easy tips on how to achieve that super-gooey melted cheese inside. This sandwich recipe features Earth Balance butter, Miyoko's Creamery Cheese, Tofutti Better Than Cream Cheese, Hatch's Jalapeños, and Food for Life's Gluten-Free Sprouted Bread, but you can substitute your favorite brands and still have a great tasting vegan grilled-cheese to serve up. Your lunch sandwich gets a spicy kick when you add the jalapeños, while the cream cheese makes it extra melty and gooey.
The key to making a vegan grilled cheese is by grilling your sandwich on very low heat. Vegan cheese tends to take a longer time to melt than its dairy counterpart, so by grilling your sandwich on low you can ensure you will be melting your cheese without burning the bread. A great tip you can use to help speed up the cheese melting process is by adding a tiny splash of water to your pan and cover your pan with a lid. This will trap the heat inside, leaving you with melted gooey vegan grilled cheese.
Prep Time: 5 Min
Cook Time: 20 Min
Total Time: 25 min
Servings: 1 Sandwich
Vegan Jalapeño Grilled Cheese
Ingredients
- 2 Slices Food For Life's Gluten-Free Sprouted Bread
- 2 Tbsp Earth Balance Butter Spread
- 2 Slices Miyoko's Vegan Cheddar Slices
- 2 Tbsp Tofutti Plain Better Than Cream Cheese
- Hatch's Sliced Jalapenos
Instructions
- On both slices of bread, spread your vegan butter on one side. Turn one slice of bread around and add one vegan cheddar slice. On top of the cheddar slice, spread your vegan cream cheese, then add enough sliced jalapenos on top to evenly cover it. Add one more slice of vegan cheddar, and close the sandwich off with the second slice of bread, making sure the buttered side is facing outwards.
- Grill your sandwich over low heat for 5-10 minutes, or until your vegan cheese starts to melt. Carefully flip your grilled cheese and grill for an additional 5-10 minutes. Remove from the pan, carefully cut it in half, and enjoy!
- To help your vegan cheese melt, you can add 1-2 tsp of water to your pan and cover it with a lid. This will trap the heat inside the pan and help your cheese melt faster!