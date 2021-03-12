What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Easy Vegan Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo
Looking for an impressive plant-based recipe that is as simple as it is delicious? This easy recipe for Vegan Chicken Alfredo fits the bill. Usually, alfredo sauce is full of dairy, but nowadays it's easy to find dozens of dairy-free cheese alternatives and have them delivered right to your door, thanks to Vejii, the vegan online retailer.
This recipe also uses a vegan “chicken” meat alternative to bring you that familiar meaty taste, made entirely with plants. We like these, but you can use any vegan chicken cutlets, and season and cook them the same way you would with regular chicken. This recipe is the perfect meal to make if you ever need to make a quick, easy, and impressive dinner. Follow the fully written recipe down below!
Shop at Vejii, the new vegan online marketplace, to get everything you need in one box
If you're new to cooking vegan or plant-based, or just want to improve your culinary skills, the new vegan marketplace Vejii wants to make it easier than ever by offering everything you need in one place. This online retailer's Meal in a Box option lets you shop for everything you need to make your favorite recipes, and they ship it to you all in one convenient package.
So you can serve up a delectable vegan or plant-based meal any night of the week and have your favorite plant-based brands delivered to your doorstep in one box. (You can pick and choose what goes into your box, making it fully customizable.)
Vegan Chicken Alfredo
Prep Time: 5 Min
Cook Time: 20 Mn
Total Time: 25 Min
Servings: 2 People
Ingredients
- 8 oz Fettuccine Pasta
- 2 Cups Vegan Alfredo Sauce
- ½ Cup Vegan Parmesan
- 2-4 Vegan Chicken Cutlets, thawed if comes frozen
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ½ Tsp Pepper
- 1 Tsp Dried Oregano
Instructions
- Cook your fettuccine pasta as directed on the package. While your pasta is cooking, heat up a large pan over medium heat. Add your vegan alfredo sauce and vegan parmesan to the pan, stir it all together until the vegan parmesan is melted into the sauce.
- Once your pasta is cooked, stir in ¼ cup of the pasta water into your vegan alfredo sauce. Drain your pasta noodles and add it to your sauce, stir it around until evenly combined and your pasta is fully coated in the sauce.
- Season both sides of your vegan chicken cutlets with salt, pepper, and dried oregano. Heat up 1 tbsp of cooking oil in a pan over medium heat, and cook your vegan chicken cutlets 3-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Cut them into strips.
- To serve, plate your Fettucine alfredo pasta and add your cut vegan chicken cutlets on top. You can garnish with some extra vegan parmesan and fresh basil. Enjoy!