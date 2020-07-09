One of the best seasonal vegetables to take advantage of during summer is corn: It’s fresh, it’s bright, it’s sweet, and perfect for the lighter months. You can grill it, add it to your salad, turn it into a hearty Vegan Corn Chowder! It’s a creamy, savory soup that has a subtle sweetness from the corn. Pair it with a slice of your favorite artisan bread and you've got yourself something truly special.

This Vegan Corn Chowder is simple to make and can be whipped up fairly quickly if you need to cook a quick lunch or dinner that won’t weigh you down. It also features baby potatoes which makes it hearty and satisfying and the starches from the potato help to give a thick, creamy texture to the soup. Garnish with some fresh herbs and enjoy this amazing soup!

JD Raymundo