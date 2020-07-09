What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Classic Vegan Corn Chowder
One of the best seasonal vegetables to take advantage of during summer is corn: It’s fresh, it’s bright, it’s sweet, and perfect for the lighter months. You can grill it, add it to your salad, turn it into a hearty Vegan Corn Chowder! It’s a creamy, savory soup that has a subtle sweetness from the corn. Pair it with a slice of your favorite artisan bread and you've got yourself something truly special.
This Vegan Corn Chowder is simple to make and can be whipped up fairly quickly if you need to cook a quick lunch or dinner that won’t weigh you down. It also features baby potatoes which makes it hearty and satisfying and the starches from the potato help to give a thick, creamy texture to the soup. Garnish with some fresh herbs and enjoy this amazing soup!
Vegan Corn Chowder
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 25 Min
Total Time: 35 Min
Ingredients
- 1 Medium Red Onion, diced
- 3 Cloves of Garlic, minced
- ¾ Cup Red Bell Peppers, diced
- 3 Cups Frozen Corn Kernels, or fresh corn kernels
- 1 lb Baby Potatoes, halved
- 4 Cups Veggie Broth
- 1-2 Dried Bay Leaves
- ¼ Tsp Dried Chili Flakes
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ½ Cup Raw Cashews
- ¾ Cups Water
- Vegan Shredded Parmesan, optional
Instructions
- In a large pot, heat up some olive oil over medium heat. Add your diced red onions, and cook for 3-5 minutes or until translucent. Add your minced garlic and cook for 1 minute.
- Add your red bell peppers, corn, and baby potatoes. Stir around and cook for 3-5 minutes. Add your veggie broth, bay leaves, chili flakes, and salt. Stir around until combined. Bring your soup up to a simmer and simmer for 8-10 minutes.
- While your soup is simmering, make the cashew cream by adding your raw cashews and water to a blender. Blend until smooth. *For an even creamier texture, soak your cashews in hot water for 30 minutes or alternatively sub the cashew cream for 1 Cup Soy Milk.*
- Add your cashew cream to the soup and stir around until combined. Simmer for 2-5 minutes. Take an immersion blender and partially blend half of your corn chowder. If you don’t have an immersion blender you can take half of your chowder and add to a blender, blend until smooth and add it back.
- Add your vegan parmesan and stir until combined. Taste for any adjustments in season and serve with freshly chopped herbs and a slice of artisan bread (ciabatta, sourdough, baguette, etc.). Enjoy!