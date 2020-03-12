What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Chocolate ‘Buttermilk’ Pancakes

Vegan Chocolate 'Buttermilk' Pancakes

What’s your favorite breakfast to dig into on a lazy weekend morning? For me, I’d have to go with buttermilk pancakes: There’s just something special about the smell of fresh pancakes on the griddle early in the day! It’s one of those breakfasts you can eat however you like, whether you top it with vegan butter, fresh fruits, powdered sugar, yogurt or a drizzle of maple syrup. With this recipe, we’re making pancakes a bit more decadent by adding a chocolate-y, buttermilk twist.

This is a very simple recipe, with only a few simple ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. In case you were wondering how to achieve a vegan buttermilk, buttermilk is just a tangy, acidic, and fermented milk, so to replicate that you’ll be mixing a bit of apple cider vinegar with your non-dairy milk, which will curdle and give you the perfect butterless buttermilk! You can use any non-dairy milk to get this, but I find soy milk works and tastes best.

JD Raymundo

INGREDIENTS 1 ½ Cup Soy Milk, non-dairy milk of preference

2 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Cup All-Purpose Flour, can also substitute for gluten-free flour

¼ Cup Cacao Powder

1 Tbsp Baking Powder

¼ Cup Cane Sugar

Pinch of Salt

Vegan Butter, to coat your pan INSTRUCTIONS In a small bowl, whisk together your soy milk and apple cider vinegar. Set aside for 5 minutes to let it curdle and create your vegan buttermilk. In a large bowl, combine your all-purpose flour, cacao powder, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Whisk until evenly combined. Once your soy milk has sat for 5 minutes. Pour your vegan buttermilk into the dry ingredients and mix until it’s just combined. Do not over mix. Over low-medium heat, melt about 1 Tbsp of vegan butter in your pan or skillet. Ladle in your batter into the pan and cook 3-4 minutes. The top should start to slightly bubble. Depending on how big your pan is, you may only be able to cook 1 pancake at time. Carefully flip your pancake and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Transfer your pancake to a plate and cover with a clean tea towel to keep it warm. Repeat until you finish all your batter. Serve right away. Garnish with some of your favorite toppings; fruits, whipped cream, maple syrup, the options are limitless!