Giving up meat doesn't mean you have to give up your favorite comfort foods. Here, we took a bacon cheeseburger, of which nearly every element is non-vegan, and turned it into a plant-based masterpiece with dairy-free cheese, and using Mainstream plant-based patties from Before the Butcher, and porkless bacon, all available to be ordered online and delivered to your doorstep with the help of Vejii, the vegan online retailer.

You’ll love how easy it is to make this recipe and will be blown away at how similar this vegan version is to the real thing. To achieve that great cheesy meltiness on your burger place your sliced vegan cheese on your burger and cover with a lid slightly earlier than you would with dairy cheese since most nut-based cheeses are slower to melt. The trapped heat will melt the vegan cheese perfectly, giving you the best Vegan Bacon Cheese Burger. If you really want to go the extra mile with this recipe, you can cook two vegan patties to turn this into a double cheeseburger.

For this recipe, we used Before the Butcher's plant-based Mainstream patties, which are available exclusively at Vejii, and combine an incredible meat-like flavor with an affordable price-point, of $10.99 for eight patties, perfect for feeding your big family. This patty features an umami flavor that gives you the taste and texture of beef and 20 grams of plant-based protein per burger. You can purchase Mainstream patties exclusively at Vejii starting today.

The Mainstream Burger looks and tastes like the real thing

