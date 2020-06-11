What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Tofu Orange “Chicken”

Before I went vegan, Orange Chicken was my favorite takeout meal, and although it was delicious, it was far from healthy. When I decided to recreate and veganize this recipe I knew I wanted the "chicken" baked instead of deep-fried to ensure it was healthier than its fast-food counterpart. Not only does this recipe not require deep-frying, but it’s also high in protein and great if you ever need to meal prep for the week!

Here's a handy trick to help get your tofu to be more “meaty": All you need to do is freeze your tofu then once it’s fully frozen, thaw it out either at room temperature or in the fridge. Now, this option to freeze and unfreeze your tofu is optional and if you’re strapped for time and don’t want to go through the hassle, you can totally skip this. If you do plan on using this method, please note It takes a long time to thaw your block of frozen tofu, so plan accordingly. Other than that, give this recipe a go and enjoy!

JD Raymundo