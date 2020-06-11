What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Tofu Orange “Chicken”
Before I went vegan, Orange Chicken was my favorite takeout meal, and although it was delicious, it was far from healthy. When I decided to recreate and veganize this recipe I knew I wanted the "chicken" baked instead of deep-fried to ensure it was healthier than its fast-food counterpart. Not only does this recipe not require deep-frying, but it’s also high in protein and great if you ever need to meal prep for the week!
Here's a handy trick to help get your tofu to be more “meaty": All you need to do is freeze your tofu then once it’s fully frozen, thaw it out either at room temperature or in the fridge. Now, this option to freeze and unfreeze your tofu is optional and if you’re strapped for time and don’t want to go through the hassle, you can totally skip this. If you do plan on using this method, please note It takes a long time to thaw your block of frozen tofu, so plan accordingly. Other than that, give this recipe a go and enjoy!
Tofu Orange “Chicken”
Ingredients
Tofu “Chicken”
- 2 Blocks Extra Firm Tofu*
- 2 Tbsp Oil
- 2 Tsp Tamari, or Soy Sauce
- 1 Tsp Rice Wine Vinegar
- ½ Tsp Smoked Paprika
- ½ Tsp Garlic Powder
- ¼ Tsp Salt
- 4 Tsp Cornstarch
Orange Sauce
- 2 Tbsp Cornstarch
- 4 Tbsp Water
- 1 Cup Orange Juice
- 3 Tbsp Sugar
- 3 Tbsp Tamari
- 2 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar
- 1 Tsp Orange Zest
Serve with
- Rice or Noodles
- Veggies of Choice
- Sesame Seeds
- Chopped Green Onions
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 425F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a small bowl, add your oil, tamari, rice wine vinegar, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and salt. Mix until well combined.
- In a large bowl, tear your blocks of tofu into chunks with your hands. They don’t all have to be the same size. Add your wet mixture to your tofu and gently mix until each tofu is coated. Add your cornstarch to your tofu and mix until well combined. Transfer your tofu mixture onto your baking tray and bake in the oven for 35-45 minutes. Flipping your tofu halfway through.
- While your tofu is baking, in a small bowl mix your cornstarch and water to create a cornstarch slurry. Set aside. In a small saucepan, add your orange juice, sugar, tamari, rice wine vinegar, and orange zest. Whisk until combined. Heat this mixture over high heat until it starts to boil. Turn your heat down to low and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes.
- Whisk your cornstarch slurry into your sauce until it thickens. This will happen very quickly. Remove from heat and set aside. If you find your sauce is too thick, whisk 1 Tbsp of water at a time until you reach your desired consistency.
- Once your tofu is done baking, remove from the oven and carefully transfer to a large bowl. Add in your orange sauce to your tofu “chicken” and mix until each piece is coated. Serve over a bed of rice or noodles, with a side of whatever veggies you like. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions and enjoy!