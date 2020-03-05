Spinach Grilled Cheese with Homemade Vegan Cashew Cheese

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Grilled Cheese with Spinach

If you thought vegans couldn’t enjoy the indulgent cheesiness of a grilled cheese sandwich, you thought wrong! This Vegan Spinach Grilled Cheese sandwich has all the melted cheesiness that makes this classic so delicious. If you aren’t a fan of the store-bought vegan cheese, don’t worry because this homemade version blows pre-made vegan cheese out of the water!

The 'cheese' in this sandwich is cashew-based, but the key ingredient to achieve the perfect texture is Tapioca Starch (also known as Tapioca Flour), which will help you achieve that cheesy stretch. Note that this cannot be substituted for any other starch such as cornstarch. The good thing is that it’s not a hard ingredient to find and it’s also gluten-free! In fact, this whole recipe can be gluten-free if you just use gluten-free bread.

Pro Tip: Instead of spreading butter on your bread try vegan mayo, which has a higher burning point and allows you to grill your sandwich thoroughly without burning the bread. Don't worry-- you won’t even taste the mayo. This recipe is really easy and convenient, especially if you ever get that craving for a satisfying grilled cheese sandwich.

INGREDIENTS ½ Cup Raw Cashews, soaked in hot water for 30 minutes

1 ¼ Cup Water

1 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast

2 Tbsp Lemon Juice

3 Tbsp Tapioca Starch

½ Tsp Salt

¼ Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Cup Spinach

4 Slices Bread of your choice

Vegan Mayo or Butter, to spread on bread