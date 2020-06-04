What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Spicy Sesame Soba Noodles

Don’t you just love recipes that are so easy, simple, and delicious? It just goes to show that just because a dish is easy, it doesn’t mean it has to taste bland! These Spicy Sesame Soba Noodles are far from that and pack quite the kick. This recipe is perfect if you’re strapped for time but need to whip up a quick meal. They're gluten-free, nutritious, and extremely versatile.

If you’re not a fan of spicy flavors, don’t worry because you can still make this recipe without the spice factor. You’ll just have a Sesame Soba Noodle dish instead, which is still very tasty! The sauce in this recipe uses almond butter but if you want a richer taste, you can use peanut butter instead. If you have a nut allergy, you can substitute the nut-butter with sunflower seed butter. This recipe is great if you’ve got any veggies in the fridge that need to be used up. See? Extremely versatile.

JD Raymundo

Spicy Sesame Soba Noodles Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 10 Min

Total Time: 20 Min Ingredients 6oz Soba Noodles

3 Tbsp Tamari, or Soy Sauce if not gluten-free

1 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

2 Tbsp Almond Butter, or Nut/Seed Butter of choice

2 Tbsp Garlic Chili Sauce

2 Tsp Sesame Oil, plus extra for cooking

1-3 Tbsp Water

½ Cup Onion, finely diced

2 Cloves Garlic, minced

6 oz Broccolini, or veggies of choice

Salt and pepper to taste Garnish Roasted Cashews, crushed

Sesame Seeds

Fresh Cilantro

Red Pepper Flakes Instructions Cook Soba Noodles as directed on the package. While soba noodles are cooking, prepare the sauce. In a small bowl add your tamari, rice wine vinegar, almond butter, garlic chili sauce (leave this ingredient out if you don’t want it spicy), and sesame oil. Whisk until combined. Add 1 Tbsp of water at a time to thin it out. Once soba noodles are cooked, drain and rinse them under cold water. Set aside. In a large non-stick pan heat up a bit of sesame oil over medium heat. Add your diced onions and cook for 2-4 minutes or until they start to become translucent. Add your minced garlic and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes. Add your broccolini to the pan and stir around and continue to cook for 5-8 minutes. Pour about ½ of your sauce into the pan and mix it in with the broccolini. Cook for only 30 seconds. Add your cooked soba noodles and the rest of your sauce. Mix until everything is coated. Serve right away. Garnish with roasted cashews, cilantro, and roasted pepper flakes. Enjoy!