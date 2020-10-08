What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Spicy Pomodoro Chickpea & Kale
This Chickpea & Kale in Spicy Pomodoro Sauce recipe checks everything you look for in a healthy vegan meal: The ingredients are simple whole foods, the method is easy, it’s high in plant-based protein, and it’s loaded with greens. Serve it over a bed of rice, with some pasta, or with a few slices of a baguette.
The key to making this recipe is making sure you are cooking on low heat. This gives all your ingredients some time to mingle and infuse with the spices and seasonings and give you a flavor-packed sauce. If you aren’t a fan of spice you can always omit the chili pepper flakes and you’ll still end up with a delicious dish. I personally like this dish packed with kale, however, you can add as much or as little kale as you want. Whether you make this recipe spicy or non-spicy, packed with veggies or not, you are going to end up with a wonderful dish.
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 35 Min
Total Time: 45 Min
Chickpea & Kale in Spicy Pomodoro Sauce
Yields 4-6 servings
Ingredients
4 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
6 Cloves Garlic, thinly sliced
28 Oz Canned Whole Peeled Tomatoes, crushed by hand
½ Tsp Fennel Seeds
1 Tsp Chili Pepper Flakes
1 Tsp Salt
4 Oz Kale, roughly chopped
28 Oz Canned Chickpeas, drained and rinsed
For Garnish
Fresh Parsley
Vegan Parmesan
Instructions
- In a large skillet or pan, heat up your extra virgin olive oil over low heat. Add your garlic to the pan and cook for 5 minutes over low heat, or until it slightly starts to brown.
- Add your crushed tomatoes, fennel seeds, chili pepper flakes, and salt. Stir until combined. Cook and let it simmer over low heat for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally. If you don’t want your sauce to be spicy, you can omit the chili pepper flakes.
- Add your kale to the sauce and stir it into the sauce until it wilted. Stir in your chickpeas until evenly mixed and cook for 3-5 minutes, until chickpeas are heated through.
- Garnish with fresh parsley and vegan parmesan. Serve over a bed of rice, pasta, or eat as is with a side of sliced baguettes. Enjoy!