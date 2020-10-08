What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Spicy Pomodoro Chickpea & Kale

This Chickpea & Kale in Spicy Pomodoro Sauce recipe checks everything you look for in a healthy vegan meal: The ingredients are simple whole foods, the method is easy, it’s high in plant-based protein, and it’s loaded with greens. Serve it over a bed of rice, with some pasta, or with a few slices of a baguette.

The key to making this recipe is making sure you are cooking on low heat. This gives all your ingredients some time to mingle and infuse with the spices and seasonings and give you a flavor-packed sauce. If you aren’t a fan of spice you can always omit the chili pepper flakes and you’ll still end up with a delicious dish. I personally like this dish packed with kale, however, you can add as much or as little kale as you want. Whether you make this recipe spicy or non-spicy, packed with veggies or not, you are going to end up with a wonderful dish.

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 35 Min

Total Time: 45 Min