If you've never had soba noodles, this recipe is a great place to start getting familiar with this nutritious noodle. Soba noodles are made with buckwheat and are naturally gluten-free. They’re also high in protein, high in fiber, and low in fat making them one of the healthiest noodles you’ll find. Combined with some fresh veggies and a light sesame dressing, you’ve got yourself a highly nutritious Sesame Soba Noodle Salad for a healthy vegan lunch or dinner.

This is an extremely easy recipe to make and is great when you need something cool to eat on a hot day. The only thing that needs cooking is the soba noodles, which can typically be done in under 10 minutes depending on the directions on the package. Other than that, everything else is chopping up your favorite veggies. Cucumber, carrots, and fresh cilantro all go great with the dressing, but you can add in whatever you have on hand.

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 10 min

Total Time: 20 min

Servings: 4-6 People

Ingredients:

Soba Noodle Salad

8 oz Soba Noodles

1 Large Cucumber, sliced thinly

1 Large Carrot, sliced thinly

½ Cup Cilantro, roughly chopped

Sesame Dressing

2 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

2 Tbsp Maple Syrup

1-2 Tbsp Sesame Oil

2 Tbsp Low Sodium Tamari

2 Cloves of Garlic, minced

½ Cup Green Onions, sliced

½ Tsp Red Pepper Flakes

Garnish

Sesame Seeds

Green Onions

Drizzle Sesame Oil

Instructions