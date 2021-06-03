What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Sesame Soba Noodle Salad
If you've never had soba noodles, this recipe is a great place to start getting familiar with this nutritious noodle. Soba noodles are made with buckwheat and are naturally gluten-free. They’re also high in protein, high in fiber, and low in fat making them one of the healthiest noodles you’ll find. Combined with some fresh veggies and a light sesame dressing, you’ve got yourself a highly nutritious Sesame Soba Noodle Salad for a healthy vegan lunch or dinner.
This is an extremely easy recipe to make and is great when you need something cool to eat on a hot day. The only thing that needs cooking is the soba noodles, which can typically be done in under 10 minutes depending on the directions on the package. Other than that, everything else is chopping up your favorite veggies. Cucumber, carrots, and fresh cilantro all go great with the dressing, but you can add in whatever you have on hand.
Prep Time: 10 min
Cook Time: 10 min
Total Time: 20 min
Servings: 4-6 People
Ingredients:
Soba Noodle Salad
- 8 oz Soba Noodles
- 1 Large Cucumber, sliced thinly
- 1 Large Carrot, sliced thinly
- ½ Cup Cilantro, roughly chopped
Sesame Dressing
- 2 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar
- 2 Tbsp Maple Syrup
- 1-2 Tbsp Sesame Oil
- 2 Tbsp Low Sodium Tamari
- 2 Cloves of Garlic, minced
- ½ Cup Green Onions, sliced
- ½ Tsp Red Pepper Flakes
Garnish
- Sesame Seeds
- Green Onions
- Drizzle Sesame Oil
Instructions
- In a large pot, cook your soba noodles as directed on the box. Once finished cooking, drain it and run it under cool water to keep it from continuing to cook. Transfer to a bowl and set aside as you prep your veggies.
- Julienne your cucumber and carrots, or if you have a spiralizer, you can use this as well. Add your veggies and chopped cilantro into the bowl of soba noodles and set aside as you prep the dressing.
- To make the dressing, add all the ingredients into a bowl and mix it until combined. Pour the dressing over your veggies and soba noodles and toss it around until everything is evenly coated.
- Serve on a plate or bowl and garnish with extra green onions, some sesame seeds, and a light drizzle of sesame oil. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.