What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Mexican Tofu Scramble

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, it should be nutritious, tasty and filling.

But sometimes we're on the go and end up reaching for something quick, like a bagel. Good thing this recipe takes less than 30-minutes to make and can be prepared ahead of time! \

It’s also quite versatile; you can pile it on top of some toast, wrap it up in a tortilla for a breakfast burrito, or eat it as is with some salsa on the side.

It’s also high in protein from the tofu, which will help you stay fuller longer. It uses turmeric for color, which is a great anti-inflammatory ingredient. There are bell peppers for that vitamin c. And black beans deliver that extra protein and lots of fiber. I must say, this is truly a breakfast for a champion!

Mexican Tofu Scramble Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 15 Min

Total Time: 25 Min Ingredients 12-oz Block Extra Firm Tofu

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

½ Green Bell Pepper, chopped

½ Cup Salsa

½ Cup Cooked Black Beans

½ Tsp Turmeric

1 Tbsp Sriracha Sauce (optional)

2 Tbsp Cilantro, finely chopped

3 Stalks Green Onion

Pinch of Salt and Pepper

3-4 Tbsp Non-Dairy Milk, unsweetened Instructions Drain your tofu, wrap it in a clean towel or paper towel. Gently press to remove the water inside. In a large pan, heat some oil over medium heat. Add your garlic and bell peppers to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes or until garlic starts to brown and bell peppers slightly soften. Add your salsa and black beans, cook for an additional 1 minute, stirring it with the bell peppers and garlic. Take your tofu and crumble it into the pan and stir until it’s evenly mixed with everything in the pan. Cook for about 3 minutes. Add your turmeric, sriracha, cilantro, green onions, salt, and pepper. Stir until everything is evenly coated and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Add in 3-4 Tbsp of your non-dairy milk and stir it in until combined. Taste for any seasonings. Serve with some sliced avocados, a lime wedge, and extra salsa.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 274, Total Fat 8 g, Sat. Fat 1 g, Total Carbs 42 g, Fiber 12.5 g, Sugar 5 g, Protein 12 g