What We’re Cooking This Weekend: General Tso’s Tofu
Fun Fact: The original General Tso’s chicken dish has no connection to the actual General Tso, but it is a perfect example of a recipe that’s SO easy to veganize. Traditionally made with chicken pieces fried in oil, we’re going to be using a different, plant-based protein, tofu! We also won’t be frying it but instead baking it, so we’ll be cutting back on the heavy amounts of oil.
The key to cooking your extra firm tofu is making sure you properly press it to squeeze all that tofu water out by pressing it for 30 minutes. Think of tofu like a sponge, by squeezing out the water inside, you're giving it a chance to absorb all the good flavours you cook it with! But, if you aren’t a fan of tofu this recipe will also work great with tempeh, which requires zero pressing. Either way, give this recipe a try if you’re looking for a delicious and easy meal!
General Tso’s Tofu
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 20 Min
Total Time: 30 Min
Ingredients
Baked Tofu
- 1 Block Extra Firm Tofu
- 1 Tbsp Sesame Oil
- 1 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar
- 1 Tbsp Tamari, or Soy Sauce
- 1 Tsp Garlic Powder
- 1 Tsp Paprika
- ¼ Cup Corn Starch
General Tso Sauce
- 1 Tbsp Avocado Oil
- 1 Tbsp Sesame Oil
- 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 2 Tsp Ginger, grated
- 1 Tbsp Tomato Paste
- ¼ Cup Veggie Broth
- ½ Tsp Chili Flakes
- 3 Tbsp Tamari, or Soy Sauce
- 1 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar
- 1 Tbsp Maple Syrup
- 1 Tbsp Cornstarch
- 2 Tbsp Water
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 400F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Press your tofu to drain all the excess water, then cut it into cubes. In a large bowl add your tofu plus the rest of the baked tofu ingredients and mix until each piece is evenly coated. Transfer your tofu to your baking tray and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through.
- When your tofu is about 5 minutes from finishing baking, start making the sauce by heating up your avocado oil and sesame oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add your garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute. Add your tomato paste, veggie broth, chili flakes, tamari, rice wine vinegar, and maple syrup. Mix until combined.
- In a small bowl, mix your cornstarch and water to create a cornstarch slurry. Add this to your sauce and mix it in until just combined. Once it starts to thicken, lower the heat and add your baked tofu. Toss your tofu around the sauce until evenly coated. If you find your sauce is too thick, stir in a splash of water at a time until you reach your desired consistency.
- Serve with rice and some veggies on the side. Garnish with some sliced green onions and sesame seeds. Enjoy!