What We’re Cooking This Weekend: General Tso’s Tofu

Fun Fact: The original General Tso’s chicken dish has no connection to the actual General Tso, but it is a perfect example of a recipe that’s SO easy to veganize. Traditionally made with chicken pieces fried in oil, we’re going to be using a different, plant-based protein, tofu! We also won’t be frying it but instead baking it, so we’ll be cutting back on the heavy amounts of oil.

The key to cooking your extra firm tofu is making sure you properly press it to squeeze all that tofu water out by pressing it for 30 minutes. Think of tofu like a sponge, by squeezing out the water inside, you're giving it a chance to absorb all the good flavours you cook it with! But, if you aren’t a fan of tofu this recipe will also work great with tempeh, which requires zero pressing. Either way, give this recipe a try if you’re looking for a delicious and easy meal!