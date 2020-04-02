What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Easy Tofu Teriyaki

Before I went vegan, my favorite dish to eat was chicken teriyaki. Luckily, I can still enjoy the same tastes in a plant-base dish because chicken teriyaki is such an easy recipe to veganize! All you need to do is swap out the chicken for tofu; the sauce is already vegan friendly, for the most part-- watch out for teriyaki sauces that have honey in it and/or Worcestershire sauce, which are both not vegan. Here, we replicated the classic marinade with none of the animal products.

I love this recipe, because even though it is extremely easy to make it’s still very flavourful and delicious. If you like your teriyaki sauces a bit on the sweeter side just add a bit of brown sugar at a time until you get your desired sweetness. This recipe also calls for an ingredient called Mirin, which is a Japanese rice wine which is different from rice wine vinegar. If you don’t have this ingredient you can omit it and still get a delicious sauce.

Easy Tofu Teriyaki

Ingredients Tofu 2 Blocks Extra Firm Tofu

½ Cup Cornstarch

½ Tsp Smoked Paprika

Pinch of salt and pepper Teriyaki Sauce ½ Cup Tamari or Soy Sauce

¼ Cup Brown Sugar

1 Tsp Fresh Ginger, grated

½ Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tbsp Maple Syrup

1 Tsp Sesame Oil

3 Tbsp Mirin (Japanese Rice Wine)

¼ Cup Water

3 Tsp Cornstarch