What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Creamy Pumpkin & Kale Pasta

We are well into fall and your Instagram feed is probably full of pumpkin pies, pumpkin lattes, pumpkin cookies, and pretty much pumpkin everything. So, I think it’s safe to say everyone is going a little pumpkin crazy, myself included. Now, we're including ourselves in the pumpkin craziness with this flavorful, simple pasta recipe that is so good it can be enjoyed all year round.

This Creamy Pumpkin & Kale Pasta is easy to make and can be whipped up in less than an hour, so it’s perfect for anyone that is in need of a quick meal. This recipe calls for vegan cream, but if you can’t find a vegan cream, you can always substitute it for your favorite non-dairy milk. In this recipe, we used fettuccine pasta but feel free to use any pasta that you would like.

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 35 Min

Creamy Pumpkin & Kale Pasta Yields 4-6 servings Ingredients 10 oz Fettuccine Pasta, or pasta of choice

2 Tbsp Avocado Oil

½ Cup White Onion, finely diced

4 Cloves Garlic, minced

1 ½ Cups Vegan Cream, or non-dairy milk of choice

1 Cup Pumpkin Puree

¼ Tsp Chili Flakes

¼ Tsp Black Pepper

½ Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Dried Oregano

½ Tsp Dried Basil

¼ Tsp Dried Sage

1 Cup Vegan Parmesan, shredded

1-2 Handfuls of Kale, destemmed Instructions Cook your pasta as instructed on the package. Set aside. You can also toss your cooked pasta in a bit of oil to keep it from sticking together while you make the sauce. In a large pan, heat up your 2 Tbsp of oil over medium heat. Add your onions and garlic and saute for 5 minutes or until onions are translucent. Add your vegan cream and pumpkin puree to the pan and whisk it in until everything is well combined. Mix in your chili flakes, black pepper, salt, oregano, basil, sage, and vegan parmesan to the sauce. Whisk your sauce until the vegan parmesan is melted and incorporated into the sauce. Add your kale to the sauce and mix it around until kale is wilted about 3-5 minutes. Once kale is wilted, add your cooked pasta to the sauce. Using tongs, mix it around until evenly mixed and pasta is fully coated in your sauce. Garnish with some vegan parmesan and parsley, serve with a slice of toasted baguette and enjoy!