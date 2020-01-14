What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Chocolate Matcha Energy Balls

If you're a fan of Matcha, you are going to love this recipe, especially if you ever find yourself feeling a little low energy! These Chocolate Matcha Energy Balls are easy to make, healthy, gluten-free, and a quick energy booster. You can make these in less than 30 minutes if you’re ever craving a quick snack you don’t want to feel guilty about.

If you’ve never had Matcha before, what are you waiting for? They are huge health benefits to matcha such as its high antioxidant content, metabolism-boosting abilities and mind-calming and body relaxation properties. These energy balls don’t only have matcha, but also chia seeds, dates, and nuts giving you the long-lasting energy boost you need to get you out of any caffeine crash.

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 10 Min

Overall Time: 20 Min

INGREDIENTS:

½ Cup Soft Medjool Dates* pitted

¼ Cup Raw Almonds**

¼ Cup Raw Walnuts **

¼ Cup Cacao Powder

1 Tbsp Chia Seeds

1 Tbsp Matcha Powder

2 Tsp Maple Syrup

*If your Medjool dates aren’t soft, you can soak them in hot water for 15-20 minutes and then drain the water.** I used almonds and walnuts, but you can use any nuts of your choice!

INSTRUCTIONS: