What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Chocolate Matcha Energy Balls
If you're a fan of Matcha, you are going to love this recipe, especially if you ever find yourself feeling a little low energy! These Chocolate Matcha Energy Balls are easy to make, healthy, gluten-free, and a quick energy booster. You can make these in less than 30 minutes if you’re ever craving a quick snack you don’t want to feel guilty about.
If you’ve never had Matcha before, what are you waiting for? They are huge health benefits to matcha such as its high antioxidant content, metabolism-boosting abilities and mind-calming and body relaxation properties. These energy balls don’t only have matcha, but also chia seeds, dates, and nuts giving you the long-lasting energy boost you need to get you out of any caffeine crash.
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 10 Min
Overall Time: 20 Min
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ Cup Soft Medjool Dates* pitted
- ¼ Cup Raw Almonds**
- ¼ Cup Raw Walnuts **
- ¼ Cup Cacao Powder
- 1 Tbsp Chia Seeds
- 1 Tbsp Matcha Powder
- 2 Tsp Maple Syrup
*If your Medjool dates aren’t soft, you can soak them in hot water for 15-20 minutes and then drain the water.** I used almonds and walnuts, but you can use any nuts of your choice!
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Place all ingredients into a blender or food processor. Blend until combined and it forms a dough-like consistency. If you’re finding your mixture isn’t coming together, add in one Medjool date at a time until it does.
- Scoop out about 1 Tbsp of the mixture and roll it into balls.
- Roll it into some cacao powder or some extra matcha powder. This step is optional if you don’t like the bitterness of matcha you can step this step.
- Dig in and enjoy!