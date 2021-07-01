Need something you can make in 15 minutes or less that is still addictingly delicious? This Chili Sesame Peanut Noodle dish is perfect for those days when you just want a quick and easy meal that doesn’t lack in taste. Many of these ingredients are staples that you may already have lying around in your kitchen.

If you want to make this a peanut-free recipe you can swap out the peanut butter ingredient for almond butter, or if you want to make this a completely nut-free recipe you can try using tahini instead. The flavor profile will be different, but you won’t be losing any of the creamy nutty-ness that the peanut butter brings. Try frying up some sliced tofu or your favorite vegan meat substitute for some added protein on top.

Chili Sesame Peanut Noodles

Prep Time: 5 Min

Cook Time: 10 Min

Total Time: 15 min

Servings: 1-2 People

Ingredients:

140g Ramen noodles, about 2 blocks

½ Cup Water from cooked noodles

4 Tbsp Peanut Butter

2 Tbsp Chili Oil

1 Tbsp Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

1 Tbsp Sesame Oil

1 Tbsp Maple Syrup

½ Tsp Garlic Powder

½ Tsp Salt

Green Onions, sliced

Sesame Seeds

Instructions:

1. Cook your noodles as instructed on the package. Be sure to save about ½ cup of the water used to cook the noodles. Drain your noodles and set them aside.

2. To a bowl, add the rest of the ingredients, including the water from the cooked noodles. 3. Give it a whisk until combined. Taste for any adjustments in seasoning.

4. Mix your noodles and sauce together until noodles are fully coated. Garnish with a drizzle of chili oil, green onions, and sesame seeds. Serve right away and enjoy!