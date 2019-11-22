What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Butternut Squash Soup in a Bread Bowl

Is it just me or did we skip Fall and go straight into the dead of Winter? Either way, it’s starting to get a little too cold for my liking. Thankfully, some dishes are best enjoyed during these winter days! I’m talking about a steaming hot bowl of Roasted Butternut Squash Soup. And we’re not talking about just any bowl here! We’re talking about a bread bowl, because the combo of soup and bread is like having a nice and warm belly hug. Plus, you get to save some dishes since, you know, you get to eat the bowl!

Now, let’s talk about some important notes in regards to this recipe. First off, for the bowl, you’ll need high-quality bread with a nice hard crust, such as sourdough. This is no time to be stingy! That hard crust is necessary to keep soup from leaking out of your bowl. Secondly, your bread bowl will soak up a lot of moisture from your soup, so you’ll need to make your soup just a bit more water-y than usual. Keep these two points in mind and you’ll have a fantastic cold-weather meal to keep you warm.

This Roasted Butternut Squash Soup is aromatic and packed with flavor. Served in a bread bowl, just makes this dish all the more better! Do yourself a favor and make this dish to help you get through any cold harsh days.

JD Raymundo

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 1 Hour 30 Minutes

Total Time: 2 Hours

Ingredients

2 Medium Sourdough Loaves, or 1 Large Sourdough Loaf

1 Medium Butternut Squash

1 Cup Red Onion, chopped

1/2 Cup Carrots, chopped

2 Tbsp of Olive Oil, or oil of your choice

4 Cloves of Garlic, peeled and whole

4 Tbsp Vegan Butter

2 Tsp Dried Rosemary, or 1 sprig of fresh Rosemary

4 Cups Veggie Broth

3 Cups Water

1/2 Tsp Salt

1/4 Tsp Nutmeg

1/4 Tsp Cumin

1/4 Tsp Black Pepper

1/2 Tsp Cayenne Pepper

Directions