What We’re Cooking for Passover: Vegan Matzo Ball Soup

Passover is here (who can believe it) and there are so many traditional Passover recipes that I'm tempted to veganize, like Kugel, brisket, Matzo Toast, and Flourless Cake. But out of all the classics, I had to go with Matzo Ball Soup! It’s an easy recipe with simple ingredients and an amazingly healthy taste. This soup is very satisfying and surprisingly filling because of the Matzo Balls. It does take some time, a little over an hour, so plan ahead when making this recipe. I promise: It’s worth it.

So, what exactly is Matzo? (You can also spell it Matzah.) Think of a large dense crispy sheet of toasted flatbread. It represents the unleavened bread the Jews ate while fleeing Egypt in a hurry to get to freedom, and it plays a central role in the Passover Seder. When making Passover recipes, since Jews don't eat leavened bread for the eight days of Passover, any recipes that would otherwise call for flour, instead you can grind up Matzo into a Matzo meal, which is what we’re going to be doing here to make our soup. We’ll be taking the blank canvas of the flatbread sheets and turning them into delicious, soft, flavorful Matzo Balls.