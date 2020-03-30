What We’re Cooking This Week: Fluffy and Delicious Banana Pancakes
I’ve lost track of how many days I’ve been in quarantine, but thankfully I’ve managed to figure out what day of the week it is. In a locked-down society or not, a perfect morning for me always involves sleeping in, doing a face-mask and making something decadent for breakfast. For me, these perfect days usually only happen on Sunday, but here in quarantine, every day feels like it's Sunday!
While my family has been working from home, things around the house are pretty structured and everyone is busy talking to their clients. We all mill around the house, trying our best to eat healthy, whole foods like vegetables and whole-grain pasta. We try not to overeat junk food like sriracha puffs, veggie straws, or dark chocolate chips. As the only person in my house on a plant-based diet, my pantry is overflowing with delicious vegan snacks, so sometimes I can't help but reach for Stacy's pita chips and subconsciously eat the whole bag.
To break up my family's mid-quarantine slump, I decided to whip up these delightful banana protein pancakes topped with warm organic maple syrup and powdered sugar (two of my pantry staples). They were a plant-based success and everyone in my household gave them two thumbs up. Here's everything you need to make these drool-worthy pancakes and a video to follow.
Where am I and what am I cooking today?
What recipe did I use?
I used The Beet's Easy Banana Protein Pancakes recipe. Here's everything you need to make these delicious and "healthy-ish" pancakes.
Ingredients
- 1 Large Banana
- 1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk (we like Oat)
- 1 Cup Flour
- 1 tsp Baking Powder
- 1 tsp Baking Soda
- Dash of Vanilla Extract
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl, mash the banana with a fork and mix in non-dairy milk and vanilla extract.
- Add the flour, baking soda, and baking powder to the wet mixture and incorporate until well combined.
- In a nonstick pan, melt vegan butter or coconut oil. Add 1/3 Cup of batter to the pan and flip after bubbles rise to the surface, approximately 2-3 minutes.
- Add toppings like whipped non-dairy topping, fresh fruit or nuts and enjoy.