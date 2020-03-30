What We’re Cooking This Week: Fluffy and Delicious Banana Pancakes

I’ve lost track of how many days I’ve been in quarantine, but thankfully I’ve managed to figure out what day of the week it is. In a locked-down society or not, a perfect morning for me always involves sleeping in, doing a face-mask and making something decadent for breakfast. For me, these perfect days usually only happen on Sunday, but here in quarantine, every day feels like it's Sunday!

While my family has been working from home, things around the house are pretty structured and everyone is busy talking to their clients. We all mill around the house, trying our best to eat healthy, whole foods like vegetables and whole-grain pasta. We try not to overeat junk food like sriracha puffs, veggie straws, or dark chocolate chips. As the only person in my house on a plant-based diet, my pantry is overflowing with delicious vegan snacks, so sometimes I can't help but reach for Stacy's pita chips and subconsciously eat the whole bag.

To break up my family's mid-quarantine slump, I decided to whip up these delightful banana protein pancakes topped with warm organic maple syrup and powdered sugar (two of my pantry staples). They were a plant-based success and everyone in my household gave them two thumbs up. Here's everything you need to make these drool-worthy pancakes and a video to follow.

Where am I and what am I cooking today?

Today, I am still staying at my family's house in Vallely, California and my mom and I are making the perfect Sunday morning treat: Easy Banana Protein Pancakes

What recipe did I use?

I used The Beet's Easy Banana Protein Pancakes recipe. Here's everything you need to make these delicious and "healthy-ish" pancakes.

Ingredients 1 Large Banana

1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk (we like Oat)

1 Cup Flour

1 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Baking Soda

Dash of Vanilla Extract

Instructions In a large mixing bowl, mash the banana with a fork and mix in non-dairy milk and vanilla extract. Add the flour, baking soda, and baking powder to the wet mixture and incorporate until well combined. In a nonstick pan, melt vegan butter or coconut oil. Add 1/3 Cup of batter to the pan and flip after bubbles rise to the surface, approximately 2-3 minutes. Add toppings like whipped non-dairy topping, fresh fruit or nuts and enjoy.

How long did it take to make these banana protein pancakes?

This recipe only took 15 minutes to make and was super easy to follow. I used organic maple syrup and a little powdered sugar. Feel free to add sliced bananas and chopped walnuts on top of your pancakes.

How did this dish taste?

I love bananas, and thankfully it is this recipe's starring ingredient. These pancakes were light, fluffy and totally what I needed first thing Sunday morning.

What else am I planning to cook in my "quarantine" kitchen?

Up next in my, "quarantine kitchen" I am excited to start making delicious smoothies from The Beet's Smoothie of The Day Newsletter. You can sign up here and get free daily smoothie recipes made by plant-based experts, doctors, and recipe developers.

What have I been snacking on?

As much as I've been trying not to snack. I find myself snacking on veggie straws, Stacy's "just naked" pita chips, and walnuts from time to time.

What have I done for exercise in the last 24 hours?