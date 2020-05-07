What We’re Cooking This Mother’s Day Weekend: Vegan French Toast
We’ve got a special day right around the corner this Sunday: Mother's Day! Nothing says, “I love you Mom” like homemade Vegan French Toast for breakfast, loaded with all her favourite toppings.
French Toast is traditionally made with eggs and milk, but in these can easily be substituted with vegan ingredients. In this case, we’re using silken tofu and any non-dairy milk you like. However, there is one traditional french toast ingredient that we can’t overlook: The bread. More specifically, stale bread, which you can easily achieve by leaving your slices of bread out on the kitchen counter overnight. For the best results, use one-inch-thick slices. With thick cuts, your stale bread will be able to soak up more of your french toast mixture, giving you a crispy crust on the outside and a fluffy moist texture inside. I used Sourdough bread, but feel free to use whatever bread you prefer.
Vegan French Toast
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 20 Minutes
Overall Time: 25 Minutes
Ingredients
- A loaf of Bread, preferably thick-cut and stale
- 1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk
- 8oz of Silken Tofu
- 1 Tsp Cinnamon
- 2 - 4 Tsp Vanilla Extract
- ¼ Tsp Turmeric, for colour (optional)
- Vegan butter to cook with.
- Your Favourite toppings (vegan whipped cream, fruits, powdered, sugar, etc.)
Instructions
- In a blender, add your non-dairy milk, silken tofu, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and turmeric.
- Blend it until it is combined and smooth. Pour your wet mixture into a shallow dish. Set aside.
- Melt some butter in a pan over medium heat. Take your stale bread and soak it in your wet mixture for 30 seconds each side.
- Cook that slice in the pan for 3-5 minutes or until golden brown on each side. Repeat with the rest of your bread slices. *If you aren’t using stale bread, just dip each side of your bread instead of soaking it in the mixture*
- Serve with your favourite toppings. I like to use powdered sugar, whipped cream, strawberries, and a drizzle of maple syrup. Enjoy!