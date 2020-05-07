We’ve got a special day right around the corner this Sunday: Mother's Day! Nothing says, “I love you Mom” like homemade Vegan French Toast for breakfast, loaded with all her favourite toppings.

French Toast is traditionally made with eggs and milk, but in these can easily be substituted with vegan ingredients. In this case, we’re using silken tofu and any non-dairy milk you like. However, there is one traditional french toast ingredient that we can’t overlook: The bread. More specifically, stale bread, which you can easily achieve by leaving your slices of bread out on the kitchen counter overnight. For the best results, use one-inch-thick slices. With thick cuts, your stale bread will be able to soak up more of your french toast mixture, giving you a crispy crust on the outside and a fluffy moist texture inside. I used Sourdough bread, but feel free to use whatever bread you prefer.