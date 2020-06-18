What We’re Cooking for Father’s Day: Vegan Steak & Gravy

Father's Day is this weekend and we have a dish that vegan and non-vegan dads alike will love. What dad doesn't enjoy a good steak? Well, we decided to veganize it. How do you make a plant-based steak? We didn’t want to cop out with grilling a slab of tofu and calling it a day, because it wouldn't be a special enough way to show our appreciation to Dad. After some research and a bit of trial and error, the end result is a steak that is meaty, flavourful, and most importantly, 100% vegan! Also, it has gravy. Even better.

The key ingredient in this recipe is something called Vital Wheat Gluten. Without this, you can’t achieve a “meaty” vegan steak. This recipe makes four pretty large steaks, but if you don’t want something so big you can just divide your steaks into 6-8 pieces instead. Other than that, have fun with the recipe and enjoy your Father's Day celebration!

JD Raymundo

Prep Time: 30 min

Cook Time: 2 Hours

Total Time: 2 Hours, 30 Min