A new recall just got wider and scarier, and the CDC stepped in to warn consumers about widely distributed soft cheeses that have been the cause of hospitalizations due to Listeria. What is Listeria and should you be concerned? If you are pregnant, yes. In fact, it can have devastating consequences including miscarriage. If you are over the age of 65 and have a weakened immune system you also need to be aware of what causes Listeria and how to keep yourself safe.

What is Listeria?

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that can cause premature births, the death of the unborn baby, miscarriage, and other serious outcomes for pregnant women, who may just think they are suffering from the flu or aches and pains. Here is everything you need to know about Listeria right now, and why it's important to throw away any potentially recalled brie and camembert cheese that could be contaminated with Listeria sitting in your fridge.

The original recall, of brie, baked brie, and camembert started in September and was expanded in late October to include more cheeses. Do not eat soft cheeses from the retailers listed below, and to be safe, avoid these cheeses in restaurants, airports, on flights, catering halls, and other places where you don't know where the cheese came from.

A Widespread Cheese Recall Due to Listeria

According to the CDC, the following cheese is a risk and should be thrown away and all surfaces that came into contact with the cheese should be cleaned and disinfected.