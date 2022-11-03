Brie, baked brie, and camembert cheeses made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, are being voluntarily recalled across multiple states due to potential health risks caused by contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in newborns, young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Pregnant women are especially at risk from Listeria since the bacteria infection can cause premature birth, miscarriage, or loss of pregnancy as well as the death of a newborn.
The recalled cheese is sold under the following brand names:
- Black Bear
- Block & Barrel
- Charmant
- Cobblestone
- Culinary Tour
- Fredericks
- Fresh Thyme
- Glenview Farms
- Good & Gather
- Heinen’s
- Joan of Arc
- La Bonne Vie
- Lidl
- Life in Provence
- Market 32
- Matrie’d
- Metropolitan
- Prestige
- Primo Taglio
- Red Apple Cheese
- Reny Picot
- St. Louis
- St. Randeaux
- St. Rocco
- Taste of Inspiration
- Trader Joe
The recalled cheeses were sold at stores nationwide and in Mexico including:
- Albertsons
- Giant Foods
- Lidl
- Stop & Shop
- Whole Foods
- And many more
See the full list of stores that received recalled cheeses, according to the CDC. The "best-by" dates are from September 28, 2022, to December 14, 2022. For questions about recalled cheese, contact Old Europe Cheese at 269-925-5003 ext. 335.
The recalled cheeses were distributed to 80 stores across these states:
- Alabama
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- New Hampshire
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
Who Is Most at Risk from Listeria?
Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that can be extremely serious for pregnant women, anyone over the age of 65, and anyone with a weakened immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products.
Healthy people rarely become ill from listeria infection, but the disease can be fatal to unborn babies, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems. Prompt antibiotic treatment can help curb the effects of listeria infection.
Listeria bacteria can survive refrigeration and even freezing. So people who are at higher risk of serious infections and pregnant women should avoid eating the types of food most likely to contain listeria bacteria. When do you usually start to have symptoms? That depends.
- Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body.
- People with invasive listeriosis usually report symptoms 1 to 4 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria.
- Some people have reported symptoms starting later, even as late as 70 days after exposure or as early as the same day of exposure.
- Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and occasionally death.
- Symptoms of severe Listeria usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.
Listeria Symptoms
Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness, according to the CDC. Others can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.
- People who are not pregnant may experience headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.
- Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.
How Do You Diagnose Listeria?
Listeriosis is usually diagnosed when a bacterial culture (a type of laboratory test) grows Listeria monocytogenes from body tissue or fluid, such as blood, spinal fluid, or the placenta.
How Do you Treat Listeria?
If your doctor determines that you have been infected with Listeria, they can give you a course of antibiotics that will kill the bacteria.
How Do You Get Listeria?
Listeriosis is most often caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes which can develop in dairy such as cheese that is made from unpasteurized milk.
The most frequent outbreaks in the 1990s were from deli meats and hot dogs, however, more recently Listeria outbreaks have been linked to dairy products and produce. Investigators have traced recent outbreaks to soft cheeses, celery, sprouts, cantaloupe, and ice cream.