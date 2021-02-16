The famous Gigi Hadid spicy vodka pasta recipe is not only popular because of its incredibly delicious taste, but the dish foreshadowed the star's pregnancy before her official announcement. Months ago, when the 25-year-old supermodel first posted the recipe tutorial on her story, she wrote: "Without [the vodka] but still goooood." Fans noticed her decision to leave out the alcohol and questioned if she was pregnant. Turns out, almost 6 months after she posted the recipe, Hadid and partner Zayn had their baby girl, Khai.

Aside from the celebrity gossip, everyone is making what they call, "Gigi's favorite pregnancy meal," as it's loaded with butter, cream, and pasta, a delight that everyone will love. There's no question that the supermodel was inspired by her favorite New York City restaurant, Carbone, for its world-famous spicy vodka pasta, but during the lockdown, she put a spin on the classic dish and created her own masterpiece that does contain dairy.

But, when we couldn't resist indulging in the sweet, savory, spicy, umami flavors of her pasta recipe, as seen on Instagram every five minutes, we made simple plant-based swaps and created a homemade walnut cream that added a nice texture and smoothness to the dish. All you have to do is soak walnuts in 2/3 cup of hot water for 5 to 10 minutes, then blend them together until they're soft and at a liquid-like texture.

Hadid's original recipe contains vodka but during her pregnancy, she did without. In our recipe, we used one tablespoon of Kettle One, but feel free to add two more tablespoons as you wish to add depth to the sauce and increase the acidic flavors. We posted the clip to Hadid's recipe tutorial she posted on Instagram, watch below.

Gather your ingredients:

Gigi Hadid's Spicy Vodka Pasta Makes 2 Ingredients ¼ cup olive oil

1 small clove of garlic, diced

¼ green onion

¼ cup tomato paste

1 tablespoon vodka

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Rigatoni pasta

1 tablespoon of Earth Balance butter

¼ cup of Follow Your Heart parmesan cheese

Basil, chopped, to serve

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup of walnuts

2/3 cup of hot water Instructions Soak the walnuts in hot water for five to ten minutes. While they soak, grab a large saucepan, heat the olive oil, garlic, and onion. Cook until soft. Add tomato paste and cook until it looks caramelized. Blend together the soaked walnuts. Add in the vodka and cook through until evaporated. Add in the red pepper flakes, more if you like a lot of spice. Keep stirring until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Remove sauce from the heat. Cook pasta in a separate bowl over low heat. When the pasta is done, save ¼ of the pasta water before draining. Add in the vegan butter. Stir over medium heat till the butter has melted and the sauce. Add pasta – and the pasta water – to the sauce. Add vegan parmesan cheese and stir. Add more salt and pepper to taste. Top with a sprinkling of vegan parmesan cheese and basil to serve. Add Tobasco for more heat if needed.

The Final Product

Gigi Hadid's Version