We Found The Best Vegan Cinnamon Buns in All of Los Angeles

I spent last weekend in Los Angeles celebrating my friend Caitee's birthday at the Chateau Marmont with lots of champagne and Swedish Fish because they're delicious-ly, vegan-ly sweet.

There are two things I like to do upon arriving in a new city:

1. Find a coffee shop that guarantees a delicious vegan pastry and an artsy picture.

2. Find a consignment store where I can bring back unique pieces from LA to add to my NYC wardrobe.

So, luckily Caitee enjoys coffee as much as I do and introduced me to her regular coffee shop in West Hollywood on La Brea Avenue called Neighborhood.

This chill spot is more than a coffee shop, it's a hip local gathering, where fashionable neighborhood locals drop in to enjoy the shop's intimate vibe and chat with the friendly staff, especially Dan, who does photography and is the coolest barista. This aesthetically pleasing café's salmon-pink walls make you feel like you are on an island off of Spain. The seating includes a large communal table and a high bar in the front of the cafe which overlooks American Rag, my favorite sustainable, secondhand clothing store, which I hit right after I'm done at Neighborhood, caffeine in tow.

While Neighborhood café makes almost everything in house like their syrups, chia, and teas, they also carry a bunch of vegan options like ice cream from local favorite Craig's in Venice, banana bread from Sweet Laurel, Moon Juice, and my ultimate favorite, the cinnamon buns from The Good Witch, a modern and family-friendly coffee bar coming soon in LA.

Night owls are welcome, the cafe has a stretched dining table on the burgeoning retail side of La Brea Avenue, and they're open late. Swing by after dinner or drinks, or even when you need a quick nightcap. Occasionally, they will host events featuring small businesses such as a new florist or a clean beauty company, which is a fun way to learn about local shops and entrepreneurs.

While everything at the Neighborhood Café is delicious, the cinnamon buns are next level BUT they only carry them on the weekends, so after your pilates class stop by and order one, or two, or three with a delicious chia oat milk latte. They're the perfect size and texture, not too big and not too gooey. The middle of the bun is filled with chocolate and cinnamon and topped with a sweet icing that completes the mouth-watering effect.

Checkout Neighborhood's website for more information.