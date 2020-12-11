Want to learn to make a new fun, holiday dessert? We have cooked up an Instagram Live baking demo, but in this case, the treat is a no-baked "Snicker's" bar that's vegan and healthier for you! To learn how to make it, tune in to The Beet's IG Sunday at 11 a.m. ET and watch fitness guru and The Beet's contributing editor Caroline Deisler teach you how to make "Snickers" bars that are vegan, healthier, and require absolutely no baking. They are dairy-free, egg-free, and delicious. Everyone in the family will reach for seconds, or give them as a hostess gift if you are heading to a holiday dinner with family or friends.

The ingredients you'll need to make the Snicker's Bars are...

1/2 cup oats

1/2 cup cashews

4 tablespoons crunchy or smooth peanuts butter

15 dates

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1 cup water

1 cup raw peanuts

1 vegan chocolate bar

