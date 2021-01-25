As seen on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and practically anywhere else on social media, the wrap hack recipe is a simple way to make the best DIY crunchwrap supreme, Parisian-style crepe, or stretch and pull quesadilla. The idea went viral, creativity took off, and millions of at-home chefs made quick-cut videos, showing off the different variations of savory and sweet wraps. The fun part? The ingredients are entirely up to you. So, if you want to make last night's leftovers into a quick snack or lunch, or feel like treating yourself to a decadent dessert, wrap hack your way to a delicious meal.

The concept is easy, you start with one slice in the tortilla from the center to the edge. Then, pretend that the tortilla is divided into four quadrants and spread the ingredients you wish to use in each section, then fold the wrap at the slice, section-by-section. Place the wrap on a non-stick pan or in a panini press. Cook for about 3 minutes on each side, depending on how crisp you like your tortilla. The ingredients will melt together, sizzle on the pan or press, and your wrap hack is ready for indulgence. To give you an idea of a delicious food combination, we asked our TikTok creator, Livi Hughes to come up with both a sweet and savory variation to satisfy every sweet tooth and salt lover. Pick which blend sounds most appetizing to you, and follow the video for a step-by-step guide.

Savory Wrap Makes 1 Ingredients 1 almond flour tortilla

1 tbsp hummus

4 cubes butternut squash

1/4 cup spinach

1/3 avocado Instructions Lay your flour tortilla on a cutting board. Using a knife, gently make a cut from the middle of the tortilla down the edge. Imagine the tortilla is divided into four quadrants, assemble ingredients in each section. Fold the wrap into triangles so the final product looks like a crepe. Cook the wrap on a pan for about two minutes.