Very Berry Oat Bars
These Verry Berry Oat Bars can be made with any berry, but we love blueberries or raspberries! The Blueberry Bars have a nice sweetness to them but the Raspberry Bars have a nice tartness, so it all depends on your preference. Feel free to try a different kind of fruit with this recipe and let us know how it turns out in the comments below!
Very Berry Oat Bars
Serving Size: 9 Bars
Ingredients
- 2 Heaping Cups Berries of your choice
- 2 Tsp Lemon Juice
- 1 Tsp Lemon Zest
- Pinch of Salt
- 1/2 Cup Whole Wheat Flour
- 2 Cups Rolled Oats
- 1/4 Cup Coconut Sugar
- 1/4 Cup Brown Sugar
- 1/2 Tsp Cinnamon
- 3/4 Cup Coconut Oil, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Line an 8x8 baking dish with parchment paper.
- Add your berries, lemon juice, lemon zest, and salt in a medium-sized saucepan over medium-high heat.
- Stir around for 8-10 minutes or until the berries start to break down into a jam-like texture. Set aside to cool.
- In a large bowl, add your whole wheat flour, oats, coconut sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Mix until evenly combined.
- Add your melted coconut oil to the large bowl and mix until combined.
- Add 3/4 of your oat crumble into your baking dish. Press it down evenly until it's nice and compact.
- Pour over your berry mixture on top and spread it evenly.
- Sprinkle the rest of your oat crumble on top of the berry mixture.
- Bake in the oven for 25 minutes. Let it cool completely in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting into it.
Nutritional Notes:
Calories 305, Total Fat 19.6 g, Sat. Fat 15.9 g, Sodium 18 mg, Total Carbs 30.8 g, Fiber 3.2 g, Sugars 11.7 g, Protein 3.4g