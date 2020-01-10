These Verry Berry Oat Bars can be made with any berry, but we love blueberries or raspberries! The Blueberry Bars have a nice sweetness to them but the Raspberry Bars have a nice tartness, so it all depends on your preference. Feel free to try a different kind of fruit with this recipe and let us know how it turns out in the comments below!

Very Berry Oat Bars

Serving Size: 9 Bars

Ingredients

2 Heaping Cups Berries of your choice

2 Tsp Lemon Juice

1 Tsp Lemon Zest

Pinch of Salt

1/2 Cup Whole Wheat Flour

2 Cups Rolled Oats

1/4 Cup Coconut Sugar

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

1/2 Tsp Cinnamon

3/4 Cup Coconut Oil, melted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line an 8x8 baking dish with parchment paper. Add your berries, lemon juice, lemon zest, and salt in a medium-sized saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir around for 8-10 minutes or until the berries start to break down into a jam-like texture. Set aside to cool. In a large bowl, add your whole wheat flour, oats, coconut sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Mix until evenly combined. Add your melted coconut oil to the large bowl and mix until combined. Add 3/4 of your oat crumble into your baking dish. Press it down evenly until it's nice and compact. Pour over your berry mixture on top and spread it evenly. Sprinkle the rest of your oat crumble on top of the berry mixture. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes. Let it cool completely in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting into it.

Nutritional Notes:

Calories 305, Total Fat 19.6 g, Sat. Fat 15.9 g, Sodium 18 mg, Total Carbs 30.8 g, Fiber 3.2 g, Sugars 11.7 g, Protein 3.4g