Vegetable Tempeh Spring Rolls
These Vegetable Tempeh Spring Rolls are fresh and delicious! Made by marinating tempeh in a miso tamari and almond butter sauce, pan-frying, and then rolling into rice paper spring rolls with fresh green veg. I thought I’d share a little Spring inspiration with these healthy tempeh spring rolls!
When it comes to fresh and healthy meals, nothing fits the mold better than fresh spring rolls. I love to make these as the weather is warming and I’m craving lighter meals. They are really fun to pack on picnics with friends or to make as a fun date night with your loved one.
What makes this spring rolls different from others I’ve shared on the blog is they use tempeh! This is an ingredient I’ve started incorporating more often into my meals, as it’s a great source of protein. It took me a while to warm to making tempeh, I’m not going to lie. The first few times I tried it I wasn’t so convinced, and opted-in for tofu instead.
But, now I’ve learned how to cook and marinate tempeh properly it’s become a wonderful new ingredient that’s so versatile in plant-based dishes. It’s wholesome and hearty and a popular favorite in our household!
Prep Time: 40 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Marinate Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 25 minutes
Makes 10 spring rolls
Ingredients
For the tempeh
- 4 tbsp gluten-free tamari
- 2 tbsp almond butter
- 2 tbsp white miso
- 2 tsp fresh ginger grated
- 4 tbsp water
- 1 package tempeh
For the rice paper rolls
- 1 head Bibb lettuce
- 2 avocados small
- 1 cucumber
- 10 rice paper sheets medium-sized
Dipping sauce
- 4 tbsp almond butter
- 2 tsp miso
- 1 lemon juiced
- water to thin (I used about 3 tbsp)
Instructions
- In a bowl combine tamari, almond butter, miso, grated ginger, and water. Chop tempeh into thin strips and add to sauce. Ensure tempeh is well covered in marinade. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. (You can leave the tempeh to marinate overnight).
- Add marinated tempeh and the sauce to a skillet, and bring to medium-high heat. Cook tempeh, rotating to ensure all sides are cooked evenly until tempeh is soft and spongy in texture (approx. 15 mins). Remove skillet from heat.
- Chop bibb lettuce, thinly slice avocado and cut cucumber into matchsticks (also known as julienne). I like to use a mandoline to cut the cucumber into matchsticks, but you can also use a knife.
- Fill a rimmed plate with warm water and dip sheet of rice paper into the water, ensuring all is submerged, for 3-5 seconds. Place wet rice paper sheet onto a flat surface and fill the bottom half with tempeh, bibb lettuce, avocado, and cucumber. Be sure not to overstuff, and leave about 1/2-1 inch of space on all sides for folding. Tuck in the sides of the rice paper and roll the rice paper away from your body to form a burrito shape. Continue this step until you've used all the rice sheets.
- Make your dipping sauce by mixing almond butter, miso and lemon juice in a bowl. Add water as needed to thin, I used about 3 tbsp. Serve as dip for the rice paper rolls.
Nutrition Notes: Nutrition information is a rough estimate.
Calories: 192kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Sodium: 611mg | Potassium: 332mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 2g