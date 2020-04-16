These Vegetable Tempeh Spring Rolls are fresh and delicious! Made by marinating tempeh in a miso tamari and almond butter sauce, pan-frying, and then rolling into rice paper spring rolls with fresh green veg. I thought I’d share a little Spring inspiration with these healthy tempeh spring rolls!

When it comes to fresh and healthy meals, nothing fits the mold better than fresh spring rolls. I love to make these as the weather is warming and I’m craving lighter meals. They are really fun to pack on picnics with friends or to make as a fun date night with your loved one.

What makes this spring rolls different from others I’ve shared on the blog is they use tempeh! This is an ingredient I’ve started incorporating more often into my meals, as it’s a great source of protein. It took me a while to warm to making tempeh, I’m not going to lie. The first few times I tried it I wasn’t so convinced, and opted-in for tofu instead.

But, now I’ve learned how to cook and marinate tempeh properly it’s become a wonderful new ingredient that’s so versatile in plant-based dishes. It’s wholesome and hearty and a popular favorite in our household!