What exactly are plant-based singles looking for in a relationship? Veggly – the dating app designed for vegans and vegetarians – just released new data that shows the most prominent dating trends among its vegan singles. Beyond the users’ desires to find a plant-based match, the dating data reveals that a significant number of vegan singles are interested in an open relationship. The report revealed that the plant-based singles searched for open relationships 69 percent more than non-vegans.

The study analyzed dating trends across its entire user base, uncovering several trends within the vegan dating world. The findings showed that three-quarters (73 percent) of Veggly users desire a long-term, monogamous relationship whereas 56 percent are interested in “one-off dates.”

But when it comes to less conventional dating, more than a third (33.8 percent) have shown interest in open relationships. Although the study shows that non-monogamous users were in the app’s minority, the data suggest that vegans lean to more open, non-traditional relationship styles. The label of open relationship changes between individuals but can be defined as anything from non-monogamous relationships to polyamory.

“This research from Veggly that vegans and veggies are 69 percent are more likely to pursue an open relationship than meat-eaters is fascinating, and it makes sense from my point of view as a psychologist,” Behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings commented regarding the data. “Vegans, in particular, have already taken an ethical decision not to eat meat, and this has become one of their core values when meeting a match.

“Due to their self-assured and less traditional eating choice, they are more likely to have the strong confidence needed to consider relationships that are also different from the ‘norm’.”

Founder Alex Felipelli celebrated the new data as evidence that Veggly’s platform is helping all plant-based singles. While the app’s primary function is to connect vegan and vegetarian singles worldwide, he noted that the company found it interesting to see that plant-based users tended to be more open-minded than non-vegan users from other apps.

“This data is great to see because it shows how our platform is being used for all sorts of purposes, helping herbivores across the world connect in new ways,” Felipelli said. “We are always happy to see new connections through Veggly; it can be a new romantic one-to-one relationship, like the ones you can see from our testimonials, or a friendship, an open relationship, a multi-person relationship, or just a ‘one-off’ date – we don’t mind as long as people are happy meeting other vegans and veggies!”

Veggly is Serving Vegan Singles Worldwide

Veggly’s data mine also revealed how the app’s user range expanded over the last two years. Launching in 2019, the plant-based dating app now helps over 600,000 users across 181 countries. The data revealed that the app experienced a large user surge in the weeks before Valentine's Day in both 2020 and 2021. The study recorded that the surge boosted user levels by 143 percent and 55 percent, respectively.

Before the recent study, Veggly has conducted several studies examining vegan dating populations around the world. The company revealed that New York is the best US state for vegan dating with 787 users per million. The second state on the list is shockingly Virginia with 377 users per million. Alongside the study, the app revealed that it reached 1 million matches in 2021.

Veggly continues to expand its international presence as well. Working across 181 countries, the app revealed that the United Kingdom is the most friendly country to vegan dating. But Veggly intends to increase user outreach worldwide. The app enlists vegan volunteers to help translate the app from English into Spanish, German, Portuguese, French, Italian, Danish, and Polish. The Veggly team also announced that it aims to introduce many more languages in the near future to help plant-based singles everywhere find their match.