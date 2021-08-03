New York Ranks as the Best US State for Vegan Dating

Plant-based singles in New York are in luck: Vegan and vegetarian dating app Veggly recently released a report that uncovered New York to be the top state in the US for vegan dating with 787 users per million. The dating app released that the second state on the list is Virginia with 377 users per million. The data released comes soon after the company revealed that it reaches 1 million matches in the app earlier this year.

“The ‘Empire State’ is the best place to be if you’re an American vegan looking for love these days. But it’s not the only place—we are seeing strong growth across the whole country, with many new hotspots popping up,” Veggly founder Alex Felipelli said. “It’s great to see such a widespread from east to west, and north to south. Even Texas is on the rise—it just missed out on the top 10, ranking at number 11 this time, with 187 users per million. If veganism can grow in Texas, it can grow anywhere.”

Virginia slimly ranks ahead of California, which counts 341 users per million. Even though California only ranks third in the relative data, the state holds the largest number of Veggly users. The current top vegan dating states include Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Veggly’s popularity continues to rise as more vegans and vegetarians discover the app. Last year, Veggly announced that it had 38,300 users across the United States. Since then, the app’s membership had nearly doubled to 60,158.

“We are very pleased to see so many dating hotspots for vegans and vegetarians across the USA,” Founder of Veggly Alex Felipelli said last October. “Building on our success in the USA, we have significantly increased our marketing investment throughout the country recently. Our top priority is to help these hotspots grow all over North America and the world by making the Veggly app accessible to everyone.”

Veggly is the first dating app that allows users to sort primarily from dietary preferences. Felipelli decided to develop the app in the style of the dating app pioneer Tinder. The app functions essentially the same way with the ability to sort by new users, last online, and distance. The vegan tech developer launched the app two years ago and has now grown to 450,000 global users. Veggly is currently available in Australia, Canada, Korea, Spain, and Denmark.

Earlier this year, Veggly released a report on its international users, discovering that the United Kingdom is the best country in the world for vegan dating two years in a row. The country has nearly 700 users per million searching for vegan matches. The UK ranks as number one in relation to population but the United States possesses the highest number of users.

“The UK is an excellent hotspot for herbivores looking for romance and new relationships,” Felipelli said. “The user base there has almost doubled in the last 10 months and it’s also great to see lots of new vegan dating communities growing, even in other countries around the world. There has never been a better time to be a vegan looking for love!“

Felipelli’s motivation is fueled by surveys that look to analyze the top vegan dating trends. A report from May found that 56 percent of American Vegans would refuse to date a meat-eater. Veggly surveyed 2,000 people across the United States to better study the perspective of vegan daters to accelerate its expansion in the United States and the rest of the world.

“We will build on this success and continue to re-invest in Veggly further. The ultimate goal is to provide the best dating app possible for vegan and vegetarian communities, making sure everyone feels welcome and finds love. We will do everything we can to help these hotspots grow all over the world and build new ones by making the Veggly app accessible to everyone.“