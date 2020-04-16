Sharing this very easy recipe today, for Vegan Thai Noodle Salad with Peanut Sauce. It’s vegan and gluten-free, using chickpea pasta for a protein-packed, healthy, and satiating meal. Enjoy this noodle salad cold, with fresh crunchy veg. Best of all, it can be made in under 30 minutes.

Certainly, this dish is tasty and flavourful. Plus, you can meal prep this recipe and enjoy during the week for lunch or a quick dinner. I also love to bring this salad to potlucks and BBQs. Certainly, it’s a hit with all types of eaters, vegan or not.

Vegan Thai Noodle Salad With Peanut Sauce Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes Serves 6 people Ingredients 5 cup chickpea pasta

Pinch sea salt

1-2 tbsp sesame oil

1 cup purple cabbage shredded

1 cup carrots grated

1 cup cucumber chopped

4 green onions chopped

1/3 cup peanuts chopped

1/3 cup cilantro chopped For the Peanut Sauce 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp all-natural peanut butter

1/4 cup water

3 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp tamari

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 clove garlic

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper Instructions In a large pot bring water to boil. Add a generous pinch of sea salt and pour in the pasta. Cook chickpea pasta until just al-dente (about 3 minutes. Pasta will continue to cook as it cools). Strain pasta and rinse with cold water. Place back in the pot, drizzle with sesame oil and stir gently. Cover with a tea towel and let cool. In a large mixing bowl add shredded cabbage, carrots, chopped cucumber, and onions. Add cooked pasta. Prepare peanut sauce in a small bowl by whisking together peanut butter, water, rice vinegar, tamari, maple syrup, sesame oil, garlic, and cayenne. Pour peanut sauce over pasta salad and mix gently to combine. Sprinkle with green onion, peanuts, and cilantro. Mix again.

Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate.