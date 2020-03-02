Vegan Sweet Potato Tacos With Cilantro Lime Avocado Sauce

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Sweet Potato Tacos with Cilantro Lime Avocado Sauce

Recipe Developer: Ciarra @peanutbutterpluschocolate

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 25 Minutes

Yield: 3 tacos

Why We Love It: Vegan or not, you will love these clean and fresh sweet potato-stuffed tacos. They will make you feel full-- but that good kind of full, where you’re not overly stuffed. Mexican food has a rep for being unhealthy and filling: these tacos are half the calories than traditional tacos and still have excellent flavor.

Alternatives: Don’t like sweet potato? No problem! Substitute sweet potato with other filling textures like jackfruit, tofu, or chickpeas. These foods are high in protein and have the same consistency as a sweet potato.

Health Benefits: Full of immune boosters like jalapeño, vinegar, and lime juice, these tacos will boost your health, rev up your metabolism and give you energy.

Make it for: Taco Sunday and keep the traditions by serving them with a side of guacamole and salsa.

INGREDIENTS:

For the Cilantro Lime Avocado Sauce:
  • 2 avocados ripe
  • 2 limes juice
  • 1 bundle cilantro
  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1 jalapeño or half depending on spice
  • Dash salt
For the Tacos:
  • 12 white corn tortillas grilled and warmed
  • 2 sweet potatoes
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 jalapeño
  • Handful red cabbage sliced
  • Lime wedges if desired
  • Handful cilantro if desired
  • 2-3 dashes cumin
  • 2-3 dashes garlic powder
  • Pinch sea salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Wash your sweet potatoes then dice them into small cubes about 1/2 inch. Toss the cubes in olive oil, cumin, garlic powder, and sea salt. Place them in an air fryer at 400F for 9-10 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. If you don’t have an air fryer, you can cook them in the oven at 400 F for 20-30 minutes.
  2. While your potatoes are cooking, thinly slice your jalapeño, cabbage, lime wedges and cilantro for your taco toppings and set them aside.
  3. Prepare your cilantro lime avocado sauce by placing all the ingredients into a blender or food processor and blending until smooth. You will need to stop and scrape the sides as needed.
  4. You can heat your tortillas, two at a time in a cast-iron skillet over high heat for 20-30 seconds on each side. Assemble your tacos and serve.
