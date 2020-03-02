What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Sweet Potato Tacos with Cilantro Lime Avocado Sauce

Recipe Developer: Ciarra @peanutbutterpluschocolate

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 25 Minutes

Yield: 3 tacos

Why We Love It: Vegan or not, you will love these clean and fresh sweet potato-stuffed tacos. They will make you feel full-- but that good kind of full, where you’re not overly stuffed. Mexican food has a rep for being unhealthy and filling: these tacos are half the calories than traditional tacos and still have excellent flavor.

Alternatives: Don’t like sweet potato? No problem! Substitute sweet potato with other filling textures like jackfruit, tofu, or chickpeas. These foods are high in protein and have the same consistency as a sweet potato.

Health Benefits: Full of immune boosters like jalapeño, vinegar, and lime juice, these tacos will boost your health, rev up your metabolism and give you energy.

Make it for: Taco Sunday and keep the traditions by serving them with a side of guacamole and salsa.

INGREDIENTS:

For the Cilantro Lime Avocado Sauce:

2 avocados ripe

2 limes juice

1 bundle cilantro

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 jalapeño or half depending on spice

Dash salt

For the Tacos:

12 white corn tortillas grilled and warmed

2 sweet potatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

1 jalapeño

Handful red cabbage sliced

Lime wedges if desired

Handful cilantro if desired

2-3 dashes cumin

2-3 dashes garlic powder

Pinch sea salt

INSTRUCTIONS: