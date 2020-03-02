Vegan Sweet Potato Tacos With Cilantro Lime Avocado Sauce
What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Sweet Potato Tacos with Cilantro Lime Avocado Sauce
Recipe Developer: Ciarra @peanutbutterpluschocolate
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Total Time: 25 Minutes
Yield: 3 tacos
Why We Love It: Vegan or not, you will love these clean and fresh sweet potato-stuffed tacos. They will make you feel full-- but that good kind of full, where you’re not overly stuffed. Mexican food has a rep for being unhealthy and filling: these tacos are half the calories than traditional tacos and still have excellent flavor.
Alternatives: Don’t like sweet potato? No problem! Substitute sweet potato with other filling textures like jackfruit, tofu, or chickpeas. These foods are high in protein and have the same consistency as a sweet potato.
Health Benefits: Full of immune boosters like jalapeño, vinegar, and lime juice, these tacos will boost your health, rev up your metabolism and give you energy.
Make it for: Taco Sunday and keep the traditions by serving them with a side of guacamole and salsa.
INGREDIENTS:
For the Cilantro Lime Avocado Sauce:
- 2 avocados ripe
- 2 limes juice
- 1 bundle cilantro
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 jalapeño or half depending on spice
- Dash salt
For the Tacos:
- 12 white corn tortillas grilled and warmed
- 2 sweet potatoes
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 jalapeño
- Handful red cabbage sliced
- Lime wedges if desired
- Handful cilantro if desired
- 2-3 dashes cumin
- 2-3 dashes garlic powder
- Pinch sea salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Wash your sweet potatoes then dice them into small cubes about 1/2 inch. Toss the cubes in olive oil, cumin, garlic powder, and sea salt. Place them in an air fryer at 400F for 9-10 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. If you don’t have an air fryer, you can cook them in the oven at 400 F for 20-30 minutes.
- While your potatoes are cooking, thinly slice your jalapeño, cabbage, lime wedges and cilantro for your taco toppings and set them aside.
- Prepare your cilantro lime avocado sauce by placing all the ingredients into a blender or food processor and blending until smooth. You will need to stop and scrape the sides as needed.
- You can heat your tortillas, two at a time in a cast-iron skillet over high heat for 20-30 seconds on each side. Assemble your tacos and serve.