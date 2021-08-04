Pizza lovers, brace yourselves. We turned the classic spinach dip into a delicious topping for your banana blossom pizza and made the whole pie vegan. This recipe features dairy-free mayonnaise, cream cheese, canned banana blossoms, vegan cheese, and an assortment of herbs and spices.

There's nothing better than biting into layers of creamy rich sauce covered in spinach, marinated artichokes, and a lot of dairy-free cheese. Invite your friends over for a healthier than normal pizza night and don't reveal your dairy-free secret until plates are clean!

When you choose to eliminate dairy from your diet, you reduce your risk of inflammation, likely caused by animal products like dairy. Start your healthy habits by choosing to eat plant-based and enjoy recipes just like this one.

Recipe Developer: Rezel Kealoha, @rezelkealoha

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 12 Minutes

Spinach and Banana Blossom Dip Pizza

Makes 2 Pizzas

Ingredients

2 Banza Plain Pizza Crusts

2 Tablespoons Mayonnaise (vegan)

2 Tablespoons Cream Cheese (vegan)

1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 Teaspoon Ground Pepper

Pinch Of Salt

2 Cups Wilted Baby Spinach

1/4 Cup Sliced Canned Banana Blossom

1/2 Cup Shredded Vegan Mozzarella

Olive Oil Drizzle On Top

Garnish - Chopped Chives

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 400C. Mix together all the ingredients in a bowl, leaving out the banana blossom, mozzarella, and olive oil. Taste and add more salt and/or pepper if necessary. Divide the dip between the two crusts and spread until the border. Dot the banana blossom over dip and top with the mozzarella. Place the crust directly on the oven rack. Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until the cheese is melted and golden. To serve drizzle over the chives and olive oil.

Nutritionals

Calories 173 | Total Fat 5.4g | Saturated Fat 0.8g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 513mg | Total Carbohydrate 26.8g | Dietary Fiber 1g | Total Sugars 1.5g | Protein 4.8g | Calcium 112mg | Iron 2mg | Potassium 65mg |