Vegan Spicy Chopped Thai Chickenless Salad With Quorn’s Meatless Vegan Chipotle Cutlets
Spicy Chopped Thai Chickenless Salad
Why We Love It: We at The Beet get very excited about meatless chicken. So when our friends at Quorn came out with their latest lineup of alternative vegan "chicken" made entirely of plant-based ingredients, we couldn't wait to get our hands on these delicious pieces and try to whip up something so creative and satisfying, your entire household will dig in and ask for more. You don't have to be vegan, or even vegetarian, to love Quorn's chicken alternatives.
Prep Time: 15 Min
Cook Time: 21 Min
Total Time: 36 Min
Difficulty: Easy
Ingredients
- 2 Packs Meatless Vegan Chipotle Cutlets
For the Salad
- 4 Cups Napa Cabbage, thinly sliced
- 2 Cups Red Cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1 Cup Carrots, grated
- 3 Green Onions, thinly sliced
- ¼ Cup Cilantro, minced
- ¼ Cup Cashews, toasted
For the Dressing
- ¼ Cup Peanut Butter, or almond butter if peanut allergy
- 2 Tbsp Tamari, or soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp Maple Syrup, or agave syrup
- 2 Tsp Rice Vinegar
- 1 Tsp Sesame Oil
- 1 Tsp Sriracha Sauce
- Juice from 1 Lime
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 425F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Bake your Meatless Vegan Chipotle Cutlets in the oven for 21 minutes
- While your cutlets are baking, chop and prep your salad ingredients. In a large bowl add your Salad ingredients, except the cashews, and mix until evenly combined. Set aside.
- To make the dressing, add all your ingredients to a bowl and whisk until evenly combined. Alternatively, you can add everything to a blender and blend until combined.
- Add your dressing to the salad and toss your salad until evenly coated. Set aside.
- Once chipotle cutlets are done baking, remove from the oven and let it cool until you can handle it. Cut it into strips and add it into your salad. Mix until evenly combined.
- Garnish with some crushed cashews over it and extra chopped cilantro. Enjoy!