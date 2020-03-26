Vegan Spicy Chopped Thai Chickenless Salad With Quorn’s Meatless Vegan Chipotle Cutlets

Spicy Chopped Thai Chickenless Salad

Why We Love It: We at The Beet get very excited about meatless chicken. So when our friends at Quorn came out with their latest lineup of alternative vegan "chicken" made entirely of plant-based ingredients, we couldn't wait to get our hands on these delicious pieces and try to whip up something so creative and satisfying, your entire household will dig in and ask for more. You don't have to be vegan, or even vegetarian, to love Quorn's chicken alternatives.

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 21 Min

Total Time: 36 Min

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 2 Packs Meatless Vegan Chipotle Cutlets For the Salad 4 Cups Napa Cabbage, thinly sliced

2 Cups Red Cabbage, thinly sliced

1 Cup Carrots, grated

3 Green Onions, thinly sliced

¼ Cup Cilantro, minced

¼ Cup Cashews, toasted For the Dressing ¼ Cup Peanut Butter, or almond butter if peanut allergy

2 Tbsp Tamari, or soy sauce

1 Tbsp Maple Syrup, or agave syrup

2 Tsp Rice Vinegar

1 Tsp Sesame Oil

1 Tsp Sriracha Sauce

Juice from 1 Lime