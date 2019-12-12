Here’s How to Make this Vegan Snowflake Pull Apart Bread

RECIPE OF THE DAY: Vegan Snowflake Pull-Apart Bread

FROM: @barbrafrenchvegan

WHY WE LOVE IT: With only 6 ingredients, this bread is easy to make and looks like a beautiful work of art.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 2 hours Bake: 20-30

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 6

MAKE IT FOR: A sweet treat to eat for breakfast with your hot cup of coffee.

SPECIAL NOTE: Once you mix the ingredients together to make the dough, cover bowl with a clean towel and place in a warm place for about 1h-1h30 until it doubles in size. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients :

- 2 Cups All Purpose Flour

- 1/4 Vegan Butter

- 1/2 Cup + 1 tbsp Plant Based Milk

- 1 tbsp Yeast

- 1 tbsp Agave Syrup

- Filling : Vegan Nutella

Method :

- In a bowl, pour plant based milk with vegan butter and heat in a microwave until lukewarm. Then pour yeast and let sit 10 min. You should have foam sign it's ready.

- In a large bowl, pour flour with agave syrup. Mix. Then add wet ingredients and knead until soft and non sticky dough. Cover bowl with a clean towel and place in a warm place for about 1h-1h30 until doubled size..

- Divide the dough into 4. On floured surface, roll out one piece into circle, then place it on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Roll out a second piece of dough the same size. In the first circle, spread vegan nutella and put the second circle on top. Proceed until no more dough. Place a little ramekin in the middle.

- Preheat oven at 350 F.

- Cut into 16 slices. Take one stripe and twist it twice. Take the stripe near this one and twist it opposite way twice. Then, combine the two. Proceed until the end.

- With a brush, brush the dough with plant based milk.

- Bake for about 20-30 min or until golden brown.

- Decorate and enjoy !