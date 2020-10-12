Gnocchi is hands-down one of the best forms of pasta because it’s comforting and has a pillow-like texture. To continue celebrating the fall season, The Beet shares this autumn-inspired sweet potato gnocchi that’s made completely vegan and gluten-free. You will love the taste of this delicious meal because it's the perfect combination of sweet and savory.

The gnocchi is coated in a delicious garlic sage sauce, perfect for anyone who loves a comforting dish. Traditionally, gnocchi Is made with white potato, but the mashed sweet potato adds a rich flavor and is healthier than regular recipes. When you're in the mood to switch up your go-to pasta, try this easy and healthy recipe that will satisfy your taste buds.

Message From the Recipe Developer: "Soft, pillowy sweet potato gnocchi that is easy, and completely Paleo, gluten-free, and vegan, yet you’d never know! Coated in a garlic sage sauce, this homemade gnocchi are incredibly easy to make and perfect for all eaters!"

Recipe Developer: Brittney, @thebananadiaries

Why we love it: If you love sweet potato and pasta, you will love this gnocchi recipe. It's warm, creamy, and rich--the perfect way to indulge this fall season. First, this recipe is easy to make and serves about 4 people so you can make it for your family or friends. Secondly, this recipe is made with healthier ingredients like cassava four, sweet potato, and coconut milk instead of dairy.

Make it for: A warm cozy meal and save the leftovers for lunch throughout the week.

Prep Time: 30

Cook Time: 20

Total Time: 50 minutes

Vegan Sweet Potato Gnocchi Yields 4 Ingredients Paleo Sweet Potato Gnocchi: 2 cups mashed sweet potato

1 1/4 cup cassava flour, or gluten-free 1-to-1 flour or all-purpose flour

1/8 cup olive oil, or coconut oil or avocado oil

1 tsp sea salt Garlic Sage Sauce: 1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup light coconut milk

1/4 cup chopped sage

2 tsp minced garlic

2 tsp arrowroot powder

1 tsp sea salt Instructions Place mashed sweet potato in a large bowl. Add flour, sea salt, and oil to the bowl, and knead until it’s a consistent dough. Make sure that all of the flour is absorbed. The dough will be ready when nothing is sticking to the bowl. Flour a clean surface with extra cassava flour and place the dough onto the floured surface. Use a knife to slice the dough in quarters. Take one quarter and roll the sweet potato dough to be long and about 1 inch thick.

Slice in 1-inch sections with a pizza slicer or thin knife. Tuck the edges so that they’re more rounded and lightly flour. Place the ready-to-boil gnocchi onto a plate and repeat with the remaining quarters. When the gnocchi is done, bring a large pot with 2 quarts of water and a pinch of sea salt to a boil. When the water is boiling, add about 1/4 of the gnocchi to the pot and give the water a swirl. Let the gnocchi cook until they start to rise to the top (about 1-2 minutes). When they’ve risen, remove them from the water, and repeat for the remaining gnocchi. Once all the gnocchi is cooked, add 1 tsp of olive or cooking oil to a large sauté pan and sauté the gnocchi until crispy. Turn off the heat and cover to keep warm. In a separate large sauté pan, heat the remaining oil on medium-high heat and add the minced garlic to the pan. Sautee until golden brown, then reduce the heat to medium and add the sage. Sauté the garlic and sage together until fragrant, then add in the coconut milk, sea salt, and arrowroot powder. Stir until the arrowroot powder is combined, and let the sauce cook on medium-low heat for 5 minutes, or until thickened. Once the sauce is thickened, add the gnocchi to the pan and toss until coated.

Serve with pepper.

Nutrition

Serving Size: 1/4 of recipe Calories: 461 Sugar: 5 Sodium: 71 Fat: 12 Saturated Fat: 4 Carbohydrates: 82 Fiber: 5 Protein: 2