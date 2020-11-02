Vegan Hot Chocolate Recipe

We all have our cold weather guilty pleasures. Mine happens to be cinnamon buns and hot chocolate, which both taste amazing both separately and together. Today's recipe of the day is perfect to keep you warm, satisfied in the coldest of weather. This rich, creamy hot chocolate that's made completely vegan. This simple recipe only takes 10 minutes to make and calls for all-natural ingredients.

The difference between vegan hot chocolate and regular hot chocolate is the percentage of dark chocolate. This recipe requires a dark chocolate bar with 70% cacao or higher. Actually, the cacao in dark chocolate is loaded with health benefits and may help you boost your immune system, which is essential every day but especially important right now. You just found the perfect excuse to eat more chocolate!

When you finish making your delicious hot chocolate, top it with dairy-free whipped cream, dark chocolate shavings, and a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg on top. And we can't forget, the most important part of a classic hot chocolate mix, marshmallows. This can be trickier to find in vegan varieties, so lookout for a brand that doesn't have any gelatin on the ingredients list.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @Flora_and_Vino

Why we love it: This hot chocolate recipe is simple to make, tastes incredible, and is low in sugar if you leave out the optional coconut sugar and sweet toppings. Either way, it's a healthier choice than traditional hot chocolate. Make sure you buy the dark chocolate bar with 70% or more cocoa.

Make it for: A sweet treat. Drink your cup of hot chocolate with warm banana bread, cinnamon buns, or any of your favorite sweet treats.

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 5 mins

Total Time: 10 mins