During quarantine, I tried several different chocolate chip cookie recipes using plant-based ingredients. The best-tasting one was, surprisingly, a giant almond flour chocolate chip cookie that's completely vegan and gluten-free.

The ingredients list is short and you probably have most of them in your pantry at home. The best part about the cookie is the batter: If you like to eat raw cookie dough, sneak some of this as a snack before cooking the rest. I like to double this recipe and save a batch of batter in the fridge to enjoy as a sweet treat. You do not need to feel guilty about indulging in this dessert because it's very low in calories and high in vegan protein.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: This recipe is completely guilt-free and sweetened with real maple syrup instead of white sugar. Make extra and save the batter in the fridge for when you need a chilled dessert.

Make it for: Snack or dessert, and dip the cookie in your favorite plant-based milk.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes