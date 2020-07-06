Vegan Recipe: Giant Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie

@flora_and_vino

During quarantine, I tried several different chocolate chip cookie recipes using plant-based ingredients. The best-tasting one was, surprisingly, a giant almond flour chocolate chip cookie that's completely vegan and gluten-free.

The ingredients list is short and you probably have most of them in your pantry at home. The best part about the cookie is the batter: If you like to eat raw cookie dough, sneak some of this as a snack before cooking the rest. I like to double this recipe and save a batch of batter in the fridge to enjoy as a sweet treat. You do not need to feel guilty about indulging in this dessert because it's very low in calories and high in vegan protein.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: This recipe is completely guilt-free and sweetened with real maple syrup instead of white sugar. Make extra and save the batter in the fridge for when you need a chilled dessert.

Make it for: Snack or dessert, and dip the cookie in your favorite plant-based milk.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Giant Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie

Yield: 1 cookie, 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp ground flaxseed + 2 TBSP filtered water
  • 3 TBSP creamy almond butter
  • 2 TBSP pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 cup almond flour
  • 1–2 TBSP coconut flour
  • 1/4 cup dairy-free chocolate chips + more for topping

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with If You Care Parchment Paper.
  2. In a medium. bowl, combine the ground flaxseed and filtered water together and let sit for 5 minutes until gel forms.
  3. Add in the almond butter, maple syrup, and baking powder, and mix well to combine.
  4. Add in the almond flour and stir gently with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon to combine. The batter will be creamy and slightly runny.
  5. Start by adding 1 TBSP of coconut flour and mixing. The batter should stiffen slightly to resemble more of cookie dough. If the batter is still runny, add up to 1 TBSP more coconut flour.
  6. Fold in the chocolate chips.
  7. Scoop dough onto the parchment-lined baking sheet and shape into a thick, flat circle, about 6″ in diameter. The dough should be slightly sticky, but pliable. Top with additional chocolate chips, if desired.
  8. Bake giant cookie for 14-16 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. The cookie may feel soft when first removed from the oven but will harden as it cools.
  9. Allow cookie to cool on the baking sheet for 10-15 minutes before serving.
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top