Vegan Recipe: Giant Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie
During quarantine, I tried several different chocolate chip cookie recipes using plant-based ingredients. The best-tasting one was, surprisingly, a giant almond flour chocolate chip cookie that's completely vegan and gluten-free.
The ingredients list is short and you probably have most of them in your pantry at home. The best part about the cookie is the batter: If you like to eat raw cookie dough, sneak some of this as a snack before cooking the rest. I like to double this recipe and save a batch of batter in the fridge to enjoy as a sweet treat. You do not need to feel guilty about indulging in this dessert because it's very low in calories and high in vegan protein.
Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino
Why we love it: This recipe is completely guilt-free and sweetened with real maple syrup instead of white sugar. Make extra and save the batter in the fridge for when you need a chilled dessert.
Make it for: Snack or dessert, and dip the cookie in your favorite plant-based milk.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Giant Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie
Yield: 1 cookie, 2 servings
Ingredients
- 2 tsp ground flaxseed + 2 TBSP filtered water
- 3 TBSP creamy almond butter
- 2 TBSP pure maple syrup
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 cup almond flour
- 1–2 TBSP coconut flour
- 1/4 cup dairy-free chocolate chips + more for topping
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with If You Care Parchment Paper.
- In a medium. bowl, combine the ground flaxseed and filtered water together and let sit for 5 minutes until gel forms.
- Add in the almond butter, maple syrup, and baking powder, and mix well to combine.
- Add in the almond flour and stir gently with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon to combine. The batter will be creamy and slightly runny.
- Start by adding 1 TBSP of coconut flour and mixing. The batter should stiffen slightly to resemble more of cookie dough. If the batter is still runny, add up to 1 TBSP more coconut flour.
- Fold in the chocolate chips.
- Scoop dough onto the parchment-lined baking sheet and shape into a thick, flat circle, about 6″ in diameter. The dough should be slightly sticky, but pliable. Top with additional chocolate chips, if desired.
- Bake giant cookie for 14-16 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. The cookie may feel soft when first removed from the oven but will harden as it cools.
- Allow cookie to cool on the baking sheet for 10-15 minutes before serving.