Vegan Recipe: Cheesy Pasta with Peppers and Mushrooms

For Today's Recipe of the Day, we combined two of your favorite indulgences – penne pasta, and mac and cheese, to create a delicious, creamy, cheesy, meal that everyone loves.

This recipe calls for dairy-free ingredients because this dish was made plant-based exclusively for you. The best part about opting for vegan cheese alternatives is that you have a better chance of reducing inflammation in your body, likely caused by overeating eating animal products like regular dairy and red meat. Inflammation has been linked to numerous diseases and the best way to avoid it is to eat more fruits and vegetables, foods that help lower inflammation.

In this recipe, you will substitute dairy milk for a plant-based alternative of your choice and regular cheese for vegan cheese. If you're wondering which brand tastes best and is healthiest, we rated both vegan milk and cheese on taste and health so you can determine which one suits you best.

"I have tried many different versions of pasta and this one is my favorite. It’s creamy, quick to make, packed with vegetables, and so delicious."

Recipe Developer: Janani Ram Narayan, @everyday_eats_with_tara