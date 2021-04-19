Vegan Recipe: Cheesy Pasta with Peppers and Mushrooms
For Today's Recipe of the Day, we combined two of your favorite indulgences – penne pasta, and mac and cheese, to create a delicious, creamy, cheesy, meal that everyone loves.
This recipe calls for dairy-free ingredients because this dish was made plant-based exclusively for you. The best part about opting for vegan cheese alternatives is that you have a better chance of reducing inflammation in your body, likely caused by overeating eating animal products like regular dairy and red meat. Inflammation has been linked to numerous diseases and the best way to avoid it is to eat more fruits and vegetables, foods that help lower inflammation.
In this recipe, you will substitute dairy milk for a plant-based alternative of your choice and regular cheese for vegan cheese. If you're wondering which brand tastes best and is healthiest, we rated both vegan milk and cheese on taste and health so you can determine which one suits you best.
"I have tried many different versions of pasta and this one is my favorite. It’s creamy, quick to make, packed with vegetables, and so delicious."
Recipe Developer: Janani Ram Narayan, @everyday_eats_with_tara
Cheesy Pasta with Peppers and Mushrooms
Serves 1-2
Ingredients
- 2 cups of pasta. I used penne
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- Salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups sliced vegetables – I used peppers and mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon tomato puree, optional
- 1.5 cups of plant-based milk of your choice
- 1 cup grated vegan cheese
- Paprika to taste
- 2 teaspoons dried Italian herbs
Instructions
- Cook pasta until al dente. Drain and keep aside.
- Heat olive oil in a pan and fry onions. Add salt, flour, peppers, and mushrooms, and cook for 5 minutes until vegetables are soft.
- Add in tomato purée and sauté for a minute. Add milk and reduce the heat. Let the milk come to a boil and thicken. It’s best to do this in low heat.
- Add in the grated cheese, paprika, and herbs. Once it thickens and comes to a boil, add cooked pasta.
- Mix well until thoroughly combined and serve.