We took a beloved classic dressing and mixed it with America's favorite noodle to make a delicious, dairy-free Ranch Macaroni Salad that features vegan mayo, ranch salt-free blend, mustard, and white wine vinegar for the perfect combination of sweet, savory, and acidic.

This macaroni recipe is healthier-for-you than the real thing because we eliminated dairy which is linked to inflammation, and added whole-food vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and celery. For an even more nutritious meal, swap the macaroni noodle for chickpea pasta as a way to get extra protein and fiber.

Make this recipe as a side dish or an entrée and enjoy it for the rest of the summer and into the fall season. This recipe is simple to make and if there's any leftover dressing you can save the rest in a mason jar for your salads, sandwiches, and more pasta.

Recipe Developer: Katie Yost

Vegan Ranch Macaroni Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Pasta

1 package Macaroni (for extra protein, use chickpea pasta!)

1/4 cup bell peppers, chopped

1/4 cup carrots, chopped

1/4 cup celery, chopped

Dressing

1/4 cup vegan mayo

2-3 tablespoons Spiceology Really Ranch Salt-Free Blend

1-2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons mustard

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Cook macaroni to package instructions until noodles are al dente. Drain and rinse in cold water to stop the cooking. You don’t want to overcook the macaroni, otherwise, it will fall apart in the salad. While your macaroni is cooking, chop your veggies. You can use any color of bell peppers and add other veggies too if desired. Add veggies to rinsed macaroni. For the dressing, add all the ingredients to a mason jar with a lid and shake them up to combine. Keep the dressing separate if you’re making this ahead of time or taking it in a cooler, then combined the dressing on the macaroni and veggies when you’re ready to eat. Enjoy!

Nutritional

Calories 569 | Total Fat 6g | Saturated Fat 0.4g | Sodium 633mg | Total Carbohydrate 103.3g | Dietary Fiber 4.8g | Total Sugars 6.4g | Protein 17.7g | Calcium 44mg | Iron 5mg | Potassium 369mg |